Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

“Sporty” Bandimere Says Excitement is Building for the 42nd annual NHRA Mile-High Nationals

Published

John “Sporty” Bandimere III said it best as Bandimere Speedway gears up for the 42nd Annual Mile High Nationals. “It’s like Christmas in July,” the third generation General Manager of Bandimere Speedway said. “The fans and racers are our family. Everybody is coming to your house to have a good time, to hang out, to play and there just happens to be some really cool competition and entertainment that comes along with it.”

The Mile-High Nationals, or as some know it, the “Thunder Nationals” because of the echoing roar heard as each car makes a pass down the legendary track. It’s like a sound you almost feel twice reverberate through your body, leaving you wanting more. Bandimere Speedway is a unique track – ask anyone who races there. “Our altitude throws a big curveball whether you’re a local racer or from out of town,” Sporty explained.

It’s a love-hate relationship almost every drag racer has with the track. Some in the sport would rather skip Bandimere Speedway altogether. In comparison, others side with the thought that if you’re going to be a World Champion, you need to be able to run under any condition. ‘”If we race at the same tracks all the time, what’s the challenge in that,” Sporty shared. “For drag racers to win the Mile-High Nationals is a pretty prestigious deal because it has some challenges for them as a crew chief, and as a driver because it’s different.”

For “Sporty”, the unique track built on the side of a mountain 64-years ago is his family business. “I’m the third generation, and I’ve got nephews and some of my children involved that are now the fourth generation,” he said, furthering his point that the Mile-High Nationals feel like a large family gathering. “For us as a family, it’s that joy of having your fans, racers and sponsors here and be able to put on a huge party.”

The family business is something that the Bandimeres take seriously. So much so that they filed a lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Governor Jared Polis. This legal battle has been going on for two years, and it’s one that the Bandimere family feels they need to fight.

“As a family, we have prayed about it, and if it’s a battle God wants us to fight, we’re in the fight,” explained “Sporty”. “It’s a constitutional lawsuit. Many times people want to make it a political thing, and it’s not. It’s about constitutional rights and freedoms, and the fact that what they did to small businesses should’ve never been done and should never be done again.”

The third-generation track operator wants fans to know that just because they’re at odds with the county and governor doesn’t mean they are turning their back on their community. “The battle that we are fighting is not just for us; it’s for every small business,” he stated. “We’re no different than any business owner. We work hard. We work seven days a week. We work 15-16 hours a day to not only make a living, but to grow our industry, and to also contribute to our local economy and be part of the community around us.”

The Mile-High Nationals is just one example of how Sporty and his multi-generational family are working to support various businesses in the Morrison/Denver area. “This event is going to generate over $15 million for the local economy with hotels, restaurants, shopping and gas stations,” Bandimere III admitted. “We’re proud to be able to do that in our community and see those businesses do well, especially right now. We’re very thankful for that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When asked what will make this 42nd annual event special, “Sporty” answered, “There are always those little twists that make it fun, exciting and different.” But there will be one consistent theme throughout the weekend – family.

“Besides being the 42nd Annual Mile-High Nationals, we have a 32-year partnership with Dodge/SRT and Mopar. We’ve been extremely blessed to have a great relationship with them. We’re also thankful that they continue to support not just the event, but the industry and performance. Lastly, we’re thankful that the good Lord allows us to be a part of this.”

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

TWBS: “Stevie Fast” Talks Sea Towing, Superchargers and Staying Out Front Amidst Mid-Season Pro Mod Rule Changes

“Stevie Fast” Jackson, current E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod points leader, opens up on mid-season rule changes for supercharged and turbocharged entries and...

July 4, 2019

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.