Sportsman Racer Justin Hutto Partners with Mobil 1

Justin Hutto Racing is proud to announce its partnership with ExxonMobil through the 2020 season. Hutto will represent Mobil 1™ Full Synthetic motor oil while driving his 1969 Corvette Stingray in Stock Eliminator and B/DA dragster in Competition Eliminator. The partnership will begin at the first NHRA divisional back on tour at Tulsa Raceway Park, June 5-6.

“I’m incredibly honored to be partnered with a company of this stature,” says Hutto. “It’s surreal to think about sometimes. To pass by an Exxon or a Mobil gas station or to see Mobil 1 lubricants and know that I’m partnered with this historic brand is just mind-boggling. It puts a smile on my face every time I see the brand. My entire team is excited about this and we’re doing everything in our power to park our cars in the winner’s circle for them.”

Hutto’s vehicles will run a number of Mobil 1 products both on and off the track. Perhaps most importantly, his race cars will use Mobil 1 Racing™ 0W-30 motor oil and Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid.

Stay tuned to huttoracing.com and Hutto’s social media profiles at the @huttoracer handle as he fights for NHRA championships with Mobil 1 lubricants along for the ride.

