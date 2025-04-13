Spencer Hyde Wins Las Vegas Four-Wide Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge

Rookie Funny Car driver Spencer Hyde raced to the win today in the Funny Car Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hyde powered the Head Inc Funny Car to the winner’s circle on a tricky track that saw him post solid elapsed times in his Funny Car, also backed by Hyde Construction, Red Line Oil, and Dordan Mechanical. Hyde qualified for the specialty race on the strength of his semifinal finish at the historic NHRA Winternationals two weeks ago. In the final quad Hyde outran Cruz Pedregon, Matt Hagan and Chad Green to collect the $10,000 cash prize and three important championship points. His efforts throughout qualifying also netted him No. 3 qualifier, the highest starting position of his career.

“Winning today’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge was pretty cool,” said Hyde, driver for Jim Head Racing. “We had a little rough start to the season. We didn’t qualify in Gainesville, didn’t qualify in Phoenix, but we put that behind us for a great outing in Pomona going to the semifinals to get into this race. This weekend we were low of two or three of the sessions and we won this deal. I am pretty happy with that. I am getting more comfortable in the car and getting some big, clean runs is huge.”

Hyde’s winning elapsed time of both races today, 3.968 seconds at 318.54 mph in the final and 3.985 seconds at 314.61 mph in the first round, were the quickest of all the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge quads. In the final, Hyde was pulling away from the field when his engine expired just before the finish line. With cash and points on the line, Hyde kept his foot on the throttle, securing the win.

“That’s the first time I blew up at the finish line,” said Hyde. “That was exciting. I have a really good group of guys back in our Head Racing pits. It might have dropped a hole out there. I don’t know. It started sounding a little weird, and I didn’t see anybody, so I kept my foot in it, so hopefully the body is not hurt too badly. The guys can get it fixed up and ready for tomorrow. Winning today was a pretty awesome deal.”



As a rookie driver, Hyde was asked about his mental approach in his first final round environment. Hyde has won races in a variety of classes, including the highly competitive and challenging Pro Mod class. He also has competed in Top Fuel at the NHRA national event level. He was open about how he looks at racing in the Funny Car class as a rookie.

“I tried to think of the final as a qualifying round, even though I knew it was a race,” said Hyde. “I just went up there thinking it was just another qualifying round. It’s the same thing I do for the first round of any race. I try and not let race day get in your head. You have to go up there and do your thing. I’m still getting comfortable in this Funny Car.”

Hyde also receives support from a number of companies in the US and Canada. The rookie driver is quickly becoming a rising start on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. This weekend he was a featured driver on the NHRA Nitro stage and also visited a number of suites for private autograph sessions.



“We are lucky to have the support of Head Inc. and Hyde Construction along with Red Line Oil,” said Hyde. “We also get support from Dordan Mechanical, Brysonwood Homes, Engineered, Racing Services, RR Sand & Gravel, Permanent Paving, ARB LABS, OpenPath, and RACERSCLUB. Everyone of these companies contributes to every win light. I really appreciate all their support.”



In the opening round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, Hyde finished first, outrunning Cruz Pedregon, Daniel Wilkerson, and Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals eventual No. 1 qualifier Paul Lee. Hyde’s winning time of 3.985 seconds gave him lane choice in the final quad.

In the first round of the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals. Hyde, the No. 3 qualifier, will face No. 6 Hunter Green, No. 11 Dave Richards, and No. 14 Buddy Hull. Final eliminations will start at noon PST and the race will be broadcast on FS1. For more information or tickets, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on April 13, 2025.