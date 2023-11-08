Spencer Hyde to Wheel Paton Family Top Fuel Dragster at NHRA Finals in Pomona

Canadian Pro Mod phenomenon Spencer Hyde, who left a lasting impression on the drag racing community with his thrilling victory at the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod earlier this year, is set to make his NHRA Top Fuel debut at the season-ending In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at the iconic Pomona Drag Strip.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am for this weekend,” exclaimed an elated Hyde. “Just seeing my name on the entry list amongst the greats like Brittany Force, Antron Brown, Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta, Clay Millican, and of course, Tony Schumacher, that in itself is cool to see.”

Hyde will pilot the Top Fuel dragster for the esteemed Paton family, joining the ranks of drag racing’s elite at an event steeped in high-stakes drama. The Paton family, recently inducted into the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame, is ready to see Hyde bring his A-game to the highly competitive Top Fuel field.

“We will be flying the Elite Motorsports logo on the side of the car this weekend,” Hyde shared. “This was a ‘right place, right time’ kind of deal and Richard [Freeman] stepped up. I’m pretty pumped to be part of the largest professional team in all of drag racing and to help them get their feet wet in Top Fuel.”

In addition to Elite Motorsports, emerging motorsports lifestyle brand RACERSCLUB is joining Hyde’s nitro venture. “I’m super excited about this deal. I think RACERSCLUB is the next big brand in our sport and I’m happy to be an ambassador for them,” Hyde stated, looking forward to representing the rapidly growing brand.

The NHRA Finals, slated November 9-12, promise to be one for the history books as many championships are still on the line. Tickets to the three day event are available to purchase online.