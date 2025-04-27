Spencer Hyde Runner-Up at Charlotte Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge

For the second consecutive four-wide Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, rookie Funny Car driver Spencer Hyde grabbed championship points and a hefty cash bonus. Today at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, Hyde raced to a runner-up finish just behind 2024 NHRA Funny Car world champion Austin Prock. Hyde’s elapsed time was an impressive 3.949 seconds at 325.69 mph, which was enough to hold off Matt Hagan and Paul Lee.



“We’ve got a car that was low two of the four sessions,” said Hyde, winner of the Las Vegas Mission #2fast2Tasty Challenge. “So, you know we are happy with that. We’ve got a consistent, fast race car, which is a pretty critical part of winning races. I gotta get a little better on my lights. Austin’s kind of an anomaly out here, but he’s been like .050 almost every run and I’ve been anywhere from .080 to .100. I need to be a little bit better. I think that’s just gonna take some seat time and then we will be a threat.”

Hyde’s Head Inc. Funny Car has consistently made A to B runs in the three second range the past two races. Hyde will enter race day as the No. 4 qualifier with momentum and confidence in his race car.



“This Jim Head team is great and a lot of them have been together for a long time,” said Hyde. “We had some growing pains early with me and figuring a few things out. Jim and Dave are doing a hell of a job getting this thing down the racetrack. Right now, things are gelling pretty well.”



The unique four-wide format has not tripped up the rookie driver. His first two national events he has raced to the final quads. He is thankful for the forgiving nature of the opening rounds that build up to a winner-take-all final quad.



“I like racing it a lot better than I like watching it,” said Hyde. “Racing four-wide is kind of cool. It’s a bit of a challenge. Tony Stewart said, what makes other guys uncomfortable might be a good thing. I’m new to this four-wide style and I know a lot of guys get uncomfortable. It is pretty tough to rattle me up there. I think that probably works a little bit to my advantage. I like the fact that you don’t have to win the race to move on. You can runner-up and move on. It’s kind of like dirt racing, get through your heats and win the main.”



His final day of qualifying was not without some drama. After the final quad of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge the front end of Hyde’s Head Inc. Funny Car was severely damaged by Paul Lee’s parachute when they were both turning off the top end. Both Hyde and Lee were following the directions of the top end workers when the wind picked up and threw Lee’s parachute into Hyde’s Funny Car. Hyde will be forced to use a back-up body in eliminations.



The front runner for NHRA Rookie of the Year will be featured in the marquee match-up of the first round racing against Jack Beckman, Alexis DeJoria and Chad Green. Final eliminations will begin at noon EST and fans can tune into the national broadcast on FS1.



This story was originally published on April 26, 2025.