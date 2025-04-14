Spencer Hyde Races to Second Round at Las Vegas NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Rookie Funny Car driver Spencer Hyde drove the Head Inc. Funny Car into the second round at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After two days of qualifying, including a Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win, Hyde entered race day as the No. 3 qualifier. Throughout qualifying, the Head Inc. Funny Car, which is also backed by Hyde Construction, Red Line Oil, and Dordan Mechanical, was the class of the field, picking up qualifying bonus points in three of the four sessions and posting the quickest runs in the first and third qualifying sessions. Hyde faced Dave Richards, Buddy Hull and Hunter Green in the first round.



Hyde was first off the line and held on for the win in the opening round advancing to the second quad with Richards after outrunning Hull and Green. Hyde’s winning time of 3.994 seconds at 320.43 mph was the quickest of the first round in Funny Car. It was a continuation of Hyde and the Head Inc. Funny Car performance dominance. For the rookie driver getting his first round win in the four-wide format was a nice accomplishment.

“We made some killer runs this weekend,” said Hyde. “We were low three of the four qualifying sessions and then the first round. It’s a positive weekend for sure. We had to change the tire there for that second round and it bit us. That is a part of racing. It is really cool to go rounds in this Head Inc Funny Car for all our sponsors like Dordan Mechanical, Brysonwood Homes, Engineered, Racing Services, RR Sand & Gravel, Permanent Paving, ARB LABS, OpenPath, and RACERSCLUB.”



In the second quad looking to race to the final four Hyde was matched up with Richards, Cruz Pedregon and eventual race winner Austin Prock. All four Funny Cars leapt off the starting line and Hyde’s 12,000-horsepowered Funny Car made a sharp move to the left and Hyde attempted to pedal his race car. He kept it off the guardwall but the chance to be one of the first two Funny Cars to the finish line disappeared as Richards and Prock hit the finish line first.

“I haven’t really pedaled this car,” said Hyde. “The way I pedal my Pro Mod, as soon as I feel it smoke the tire, I just pedal it and it usually will catch and go again. I learned today, this thing does not do that. So that was a learning experience. I am glad I am getting more experience and very happy we are moving this team in the right direction.”



For the rookie, Hyde is picking up driving experience with every run. After four races Hyde and the Head Inc. Funny Car team are building momentum four races into the 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. The second four-wide national event is two weeks away in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m getting more comfortable every run,” said Hyde. “I’m quite comfortable in there now. The more laps we can make, the better I feel and this weekend was a huge confidence builder. I think going into Charlotte, I am not worried about the four wide format. If we can make the car do what it did this weekend for five of the six runs, I think we’ll have a shot.”

