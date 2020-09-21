Sparco Fall Fling to Kick Off Two Weeks of ‘Fling’ Bracket Races

The next two weeks are going to be pretty exciting for the hundreds of racers who will be attending the Sparco Fall Fling at GALOT Motorsports Park in North Carolina, followed by the next week when the K&N Spring Fling Million will take place at Bristol Dragway in Tennessee.

The original Fling schedule became another victim to the pandemic requiring co-promoters Pete Biondo and Kyle Seipel to scramble in order to continue the tradition of promoting high dollar events which have become so popular in the bracket racing world.

“We had been working closely with our partner tracks to come up with a game plan for our Fall events,” explained Biondo. “After discussing our options and realizing the commitment we have to our racers and sponsors, we have come up with the best plan which will come to fruition in the next two weeks.”

That plan was announced several months ago which involved the Fall Fling, that has been run normally in Bristol, to move it to GALOT a week earlier than it was originally scheduled. The K&N Spring Fling Million has always been contested at The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Due to restrictions in that state, it was decided to move the Spring Fling Million to Bristol Dragway the week following the GALOT event. That makes for two pretty exciting and busy weeks in a row. Each event name, sponsors, structure, and guaranteed purses will all remain the same.

The GALOT Fling will feature four days of racing with Friday’s main event paying $100,000 to the winner. Bristol will feature three races paying $30,000 to the winner with Friday’s main event, the Million having a progressive purse with $250,000 guaranteed to win with a potential of paying $1,000,000 to win if entries top 475.

“Kyle and I can’t thank our partner race tracks enough for helping us piece this all together,” added Biondo. “We were going in circles for a while, but are excited where we landed. It’s going to make for some much-needed back-to-back weeks of racing on the East Coast.”

While quite a number of racers from all over the country will be trekking to the east coast to attend the Fling events there, Biondo and Seipel didn’t want to leave their west coast customers without a race.

“We realize our West Coast racers expect an event from us in 2020 and they have been very patient with us,” Biondo said. “Jeff Foster and the LVMS staff have worked diligently with us to accomplish this, and we were pleased to announce several weeks ago we will be promoting an event in Las Vegas, the Fall Fling West presented by RAD Torque Systems on the dates of October 15-18. The event will pay $10,000-to-win Friday and Sunday, with Saturday’s winner walking away with a $50,000 top prize. To add to the excitement, the event will also feature a 64-car $100,000-to-win shootout. The Fall Fling West will be covered by www.DragRacer.TV.

Both east coast events will be streamed live online at MotorManiaTV.com. Stay tuned to www.BracketRaces.com for results and information.

