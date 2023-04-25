SP Tools USA Joins PDRA as Official Tool

SP Tools, an Australian manufacturer of a wide variety of tools and equipment, is now the Official Tool of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), series officials announced today. Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions, the exclusive distributor of SP Tools in the United States, is facilitating the PDRA partnership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SP Tools to the PDRA family as we continue to celebrate our 10th season,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Our racers use top-of-the-line engines, race cars, parts, and equipment. They also need the best tools available to put those components together and keep them running to their potential. SP Tools offers a range of tools and equipment that will appeal to our teams.”

SP Tools are available in the U.S. exclusively through Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions, an Alabama-based company that specializes in diagnostic tools and equipment. When the company decided to expand its offerings to include hand tools, power tools, tool storage, and automotive specialty tools, its commitment to customer service excellence guided them to SP Tools. SP Tools and SP Air are represented by over 40 international agents in 30 countries.

“We are thrilled to partner with PDRA, keeping with our ongoing support of motorsports,” said Lee Locklear, CEO, SP Tools USA. “Though we support many types of racing, drag racing has always been a passion of mine, and we are excited to grow our support for the sport by partnering with PDRA. For us, it is a true win-win. We get to support drag racing with some of the best people in the business and, at the same time, gain brand recognition for some of the best tools on the planet.”

The SP Tools catalog is extensive, featuring hand tools, tool kits, sockets, power tools, storage solutions, lighting, and much more.

“SP Tools had a midway display at our season opener, and I know a lot of the racers and fans who stopped by were impressed with the range of products they offer, as well as the quality of the tools,” Smith said. “Our tech team even received some tools, which they’ll use throughout the season when they’re conducting tech inspections. SP Tools is already proving to be a great fit in the PDRA community.”

Recognizing the need for future mechanics, apprentices, and technicians, SP Tools also offers a student discount program, SP Tools USA NEXTECH. The program gives students the chance to purchase professional quality SP Tools at a discount. SP Tools offers financing options to enrolled vocational and technical automotive students.

“PDRA has always offered young racers, crew members, tuners, and mechanics a place to race, so we’re proud to partner with a company that also sees value in supporting the next generation,” Smith said. “From our ultra-competitive Jr. Dragster racers to the many young people working in the pits, there are tons of automotive students in the PDRA ranks that can take advantage of the NEXTECH program.”

Racers and fans can find out more about SP Tools USA by visiting the company’s booth at PDRA events or by visiting www.SPToolsUSA.com.

The 2023 PDRA season continues May 25-27 at the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies Performance at Summit Motorsports Park.