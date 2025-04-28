Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge Set to Return to 2025 NHRA U.S. Nationals

The Sox & Martin® HEMI® Challenge will once again be a part of the legendary 2025 Cornwall Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals as the fastest SS/AH machines in the country will descend on the historic Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge, the longest-running continuous specialty race in NHRA history, features exciting heads-up, wheel-standing, and side-by-side racing of HEMI-powered 1968 Super Stock Dodge Darts and Plymouth Barracudas competing in the NHRA SS/AH class.

This limited production ‘HEMI Package Cars,’ built specifically for Super Stock competition, has been a part of drag racing history for over five decades and made Sox & Martin legendary among fans and feared among the competition. Coming off the success of the 2024 event, the Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection will once again elevate this celebrated race to even greater heights.

Buddy Martin and Herb McCandless

Once again, legendary drag racing innovator and team owner Buddy Martin will be the Honorary Starter for the Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge. “I’m excited to once again be part of this great event and to have it sponsored by Sox & Martin is a great honor for me. Indy holds a special place in my heart. It was here that Ronnie (Sox) won back in 1969 driving our Super Stock HEMI Barracuda and Herb (McCandless) in 1970 racing our Pro Stock HEMI Duster. To come back and see the level of performance these HEMI Barracudas and Darts are running is just phenomenal and proves what a great Super Stock package Chrysler built back in 1968,” said Buddy Martin.

Another drag racing legend attending the Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge will be Herb McCandless. Herb has been a fixture of this event for decades and provides great historical context during the NHRA TV broadcast. “This is the 25th anniversary of the Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge and I’ve never missed one,” said Herb. “This race always brings back great memories and I enjoy talking to fans. These Super Stock HEMI Barracudas and Darts put on a great show with amazing ETs and speed. Last year, the field was as tight as I’ve seen with impressive side-by-side racing.”

Stephen Comella

Stephen Comella, who has won this event four consecutive times, has been hard at work dialing in his SS/AH 1968 HEMI Barracuda. The New York resident and his father, Chuck, exchange ideas and collaborate on improvements to their Barracuda. “Mechanically and car-wise, my dad and I are doing what we’ve done in previous years, preventative maintenance, and making minor adjustments to the car. We just pay attention to details and make sure everything is right. We’ll be testing before Indy but for the most part, I’ll be driving my dad’s original 1968 Super Stock HEMI at many Lucas Oil divisional races and a few NHRA National events before the NHRA U.S. Nationals. We also know there’s probably a big target on our back, but we don’t get caught up in all the drama, we just do our deal.”

Former winner and last year’s runner-up Bucky Hess has also been busy preparing his stunning 1968 Super Stock Barracuda for this year’s Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge. “We’ve been working on different gear ratios and torque convertors and testing has shown it picked the car up a bunch,” said Bucky Hess. “We’ve also made some tire changes and with Jason Line finding more power, I think we’ll be really fast at Indy!”

Bucky Hess

The Sox & Martin NHRA HEMI Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection is scheduled for Friday, August 29, 2025, at Indianapolis Raceway Park during the running of the 71st annual NHRA US Nationals. The Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge presented by the McCandless collection is open to all NHRA SS/AH competitors and will require at least one SS/AH Grade Point from a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event or National Open before entering the NHRA U.S. Nationals to race in the Sox & Martin HEMI Challenge. All SS/AH racers are encouraged to submit their event entry before Friday, August 22, 2025.

Buddy Martin

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.