Southeast Gassers Prepare For Triple Race Championship Finals At Shadyside Dragway

The Southeast Gassers Association plans to overcome a challenging weather season with a first for the organization. The Return to Greer Dragway presented by MAHLE Motorsports was rained out on race day. SEGA’s Gulfcoast Nationals presented by ARP Fasteners was cancelled Monday prior to the event’s scheduled time due to the forecast that has now developed into Hurricane Isaias taking almost direct aim at Gulfport, Mississippi, and Gulfport Dragway. A season that has had rain meddle with nearly every event hasn’t deterred SEGA from finishing strong at Shadyside Dragway near Shelby, North Carolina. For the first time in series history, the top level of gasser drag racing will host a triple race weekend at the Championship Finals presented by Robbins Repairables October 29-31.

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 will serve as make-up races for the Gulfcoast Nationals and The Return to Greer. On both days, SEGA competitors will be racing under particular circumstances for competition. The two evenings will have full points-earning races with the wrinkle of a chip draw instead of setting the eliminator fields per category by qualifying. There will be only one chip draw per race that sets the elimination bracket for each race. Competitors will get one test hit on the track with eliminations following for each championship category. Both Thursday and Friday contests will have cars on track for their test hit at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Saturday’s SEGA program will function as a SEGA event is normally carried out on a gasser race day. Cars will be on track for the first time of the day with qualifying beginning at 1 p.m. eastern and eliminations following. Saturday will be the last day of the triple feature Championship Finals presented by Robbins Repairables that will bring the Southeast Gassers Association 2026 Championship Tour to a close.

This triple race scenario at Shadyside Dragway presents a valuable racing deal for drag racing fans. The fan admittance fee on both Thursday and Friday will be $20 (If you have a Greer Dragway ticket stub for Saturday of the SEGA race, your stub gets you in free for Friday’s race alone. It can also be applied to the weekend pass as a credit off total price). Saturday’s ticket price will be $25 for the last day of the 2026 season. A triple race pass will cost $60.

For more information, you can visit www.southeastgassers.com or www.shadysidedragway.com– also check out the social media outlets for both the Southeast Gassers Association and Shadyside Dragway on the major platforms such as Facebook.

This story was originally published on October 8, 2026.