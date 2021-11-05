Sources Confirm NHRA Set to Announce Factory Experimental Exhibition for 2022

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to DRAG ILLUSTRATED that the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) intends to contest an exciting new exhibition eliminator in 2022 during the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing Series season.

The new division will be home to 2019 model year and newer manufactured automobiles with production engines of the same make. Currently accepted makes/models include Chevrolet Camaros (COPO), Dodge Challengers (Drag Pak) and Ford Mustangs (Cobra Jet). These cars will compete on 33-inch tall, 10.5-inch wide tires and will feature OEM steel roof and quarter body panels, but allow for full tube-chassis. The minimum weight for each of these cars is 2,650-pounds with driver.

Official rules are rumored to be coming in the following weeks, but as we understand it the engine combinations will be the 630-horsepower Chevy Camaro 327ci V8 with 2.65L Magnusson supercharger, 630-horsepower Challenger Drag Pak 354ci V8 with 3.0L Whipple supercharger and 610-horsepower Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 327ci V8 with 3.0L Whipple supercharger.

NHRA intends to use weight and supercharger overdrive adjustments to maintain parity amongst the combinations. They will also mandate a minimum of 1,300-pounds on the rear axle of these cars at the end of a run, including the driver. NHRA will also enforce a rule that says once an engine has been used in a vehicle at an event, that engine cannot be used in another vehicle for the duration of the event. The vehicle designation will be A/FX preceded by car number.

DRAG ILLUSTRATED will continue to monitor news and available information surrounding the Factory Experimental and update this story as details become available.

