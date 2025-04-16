SoundGear Joins Team Kalitta Family of Corporate Partners

Kalitta Motorsports announced today that SoundGear has joined the team as its official hearing protection partner. The partnership kicks off as the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series resumes April 25-27 at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte.

SoundGear will have major associate branding on Doug Kalitta’s Mac Tools Top Fuel Dragster, Shawn Langdon’s Kalitta Air Careers Top Fuel Dragster (Langdon’s car will be the Future Energy Solutions dragster in Charlotte.) and J.R. Todd’s DHL GR Supra Funny Car at next week’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte and the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, Minn., Aug. 15-17, 2025. SoundGear guests will enjoy the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality area at both races, and its executives will attend the Kalitta Motorsports Business-to-Business summit in late June.

SoundGear represents the latest advancements in hearing protection and enhancement products. Their technology is ideal for safe listening in loud environments, including motorsports, construction, and many more. SoundGear products are manufactured by Starkey, a global leader in hearing technology and premier provider in hearing health care, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Kalitta Motorsports and bring SoundGear’s industry-leading hearing protection and enhancement to the NHRA community,” said Michael Scholl, Chief Business Development Officer at Starkey. “Motorsports is one of the most demanding sound environments, and our products are built to help people stay protected without missing a moment of the action. This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver innovative hearing solutions that improve lives. We’re proud to support a team that reflects our dedication to excellence and high performance.”

“Team Kalitta partners make our race team successful, and we’re forever grateful for what they do for us,” Team Kalitta General Manager Chad Head said. “SoundGear takes that to a different level because their hearing protection is a major benefit for our employees. We work in a very loud environment, and we appreciate how well SoundGear products perform. We’re proud to welcome them to Team Kalitta and look forward to working with them for a long time.”

This story was originally published on April 16, 2025.