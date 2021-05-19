Products
Sonnax Releases New Extreme Duty 4L80-E Input Shaft for 1,000+ HP Applications
The toughest GM 4L80-E input shaft ever made for 1,000+ horsepower vehicles is now available from Sonnax. It’s an extreme duty shaft designed for extreme applications, when drivers want to go all out on the street or strip without worrying about transmission failure.
The input shaft in the 4L80-E and 4L85-E is a major weak point in these otherwise very capable units where both OE and aftermarket shafts commonly fail under added power. To prevent breakage under even the most challenging conditions, Sonnax set out to craft the strongest, most reliable option on the market. The company’s new, extreme duty input shaft is made from an exceptionally tough, high-strength Aermet steel alloy that undergoes custom heat treatment for added durability. All the trademark Sonnax innovation is on full display with an advanced torsional design, unique hobbed spline and refined sealing ring grooves. It’s a winning combination of manufacturing and engineering expertise that guarantees drivers unrivaled reliability.
For peak performance in 1,000+ horsepower vehicles, ask for the new Sonnax extreme duty input shaft 34670-02. This upgrade and many other Sonnax transmission components are available from performance parts distributors. Learn more at www.sonnax.com.
