Sonnax Debuts Aftermarket’s Toughest Ford 9″ Pinion Yokes

The Ford 9″ rear axle is one of the most popular differentials in automotive history and the go-to choice for performance applications. New from Sonnax — one of America’s leading drivetrain parts innovators — come two high-strength, billet chromoly pinion yokes designed as the gold standard for connecting the driveshaft to Ford 9″ differentials. Rigorous design detail and expert machining methods result in a precision yoke with a perfect U-joint cradle that won’t stress the joint and cause it to fail prematurely, a common problem with other aftermarket yokes.

Available in 1330 and 1350 series sizes, the Sonnax yokes are compatible with all OE and aftermarket 28-spline, 9″ diffs commonly found in racing, hobby-use and hot rodding vehicles. They fit both standard (small bearing) and Daytona (large bearing) carriers with 28-spline pinion shaft and work with commonly available aftermarket speed pickup reluctors.

Ask for Sonnax 1330 (T9-28-1330FD) and 1350 (T9-28-1350FD) series Ford 9″ pinion yokes from your driveshaft builder or performance parts supplier. Learn more about these and other Sonnax transmission, driveline and converter components at www.sonnax.com.

