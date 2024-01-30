Solid Start/True Brand Return as Major Associate with Camrie Caruso for 2024 Season

Building on a successful 2023 season with Camrie Caruso and the KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock team, Florida-based Solid Start/True Brand will return in 2024 as a major associate on the world championship contending Pro Stock team.

In 2023 True Brand debuted Solid Start, a second-generation manufacturer of performance additives and treatments for all types of engines, fuel systems, gear/transmissions, and hydraulic systems, at the historic NHRA Gatornationals. Caruso and Solid Start/True Brand built on that success with national car displays and a full primary design for the Texas Fall Nationals. This season the program will continue to highlight a variety of Solid Start/True Brand products as well as a longstanding relationship with the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“Last year we introduced Solid Start/True Brand to the NHRA at the Gatornationals and built on that success all the way into the Countdown at the Texas Fall Nationals when we ran the pink National Breast Cancer Foundation Chevrolet Camaro,” said Caruso, a two-time winner in 2023. “This year we are going to make the program even better with Solid Start/True Brand as a major associate. They will be on the car of course, but we are also going to really strive to spread the word about great work the National Breast Cancer Foundation is doing beyond just having a pink car in October at Texas Motorplex.”



During the 2024 racing season which for Caruso will start with the PRO Superstar Shootout February 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park following by the first race of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the NHRA Gatornationals March 8-10, the Solid Start/True Brand marketing program will be in full effect. The full-service marketing program will include branding on the race car, uniforms as well as social media post and traditional media opportunities.



The Solid Start legacy of automotive excellence dates to 1976 and continues today with a family of products designed to effectively enhance performance and extend engine life. Larrell and Dale Willis began manufacturing paint sealant and PTFE products in their family garage, which they sold in the phosphate, citrus, and auto service industry. Solid Start is now owned and operated by the next generation of the Willis family, Amber Kossak and Crystal Mathews. From these humble beginnings, Solid Start has grown to more than 100 employees and over 50 distributors around the world.



“As a woman-owned business, we are always looking for opportunities to align our brand with strong and successful women,” said Crystal Mathews, President Solid Start/True Brands. “Last year the pink National Breast Cancer Foundation was a great way to highlight our support for women affected by breast cancer in October. We want to build on that message as well as highlight many of our outstanding products. Camrie is a great spokesperson, and we are looking forward to an exciting 2024.”

The National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor, Janelle Hail. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980 at the age of 34. At the time of her diagnosis, there was little information about the disease, and she was forced to decide about her health with few options. After her treatment, Janelle made a commitment to help women around the world by educating them about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Fans can follow Caruso’s progress in 2024 through her social media channels and by tuning into the NHRA national events on FS1 and FOX beginning with the NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10.