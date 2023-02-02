‘Snow Outlaws’ Snowmobile Drag Race at Rice Lake is On

STM Powersports Snow Outlaws—the hottest show in snowmobile drag racing—is back in action this weekend February 3rd and 4th with their first 2023 race at fabulous Rice Lake, Wisconsin—the quickest track in the sport. Pull up to Moose Lodge 402 and check out the world’s quickest sleds—nitro, alcohol, supercharged, turbocharged—you’ll see them all in action over 500 feet on the Rice Lake ice.

Pro Outlaw snowmobiles are the real studs of the snow, and Mike Allen rides the baddest sled around: Jeff Ratzlaff’s screw-supercharged nitro “Grinch” that debuted (and won) at Rice Lake last year. Veteran tuner Howard Haack helps with the maps on this Hypersports-built beast and with a championship winning season of lessons learned, this combo will be fun to watch and tough to beat. “I’m sure we can go 3.30s and that’s my goal for 2023,” Ratzlaff said at the end of last season.

Young Alec Gibas lost to the Grinch in the Rice Lake final last year, but saw the light of the green sled’s header flames and returns with a Hypersports-built, blown nitro sled of his own—the Hulk! Nothing beats the smell of nitro in the crisp Wisco air and Rice Lake will see plenty of it.

Also expect to see Dominic Ernst and wheelie king Matt Luke on their turbo-methanol HRC-4 sleds, and many more.

Gibas won the Pro Xtreme 55 class at Rice Lake last year and will be defending that win again this year along with his laps on the Hulk. He’ll face the likes of ’22 Weenie Roast winner Brian Sullivan and his “John Deere” themed Hypersports HRC-2, Brian’s brother Corey Sullivan (the defending season champ), ’22 Long Lake winner Casey Ausloos, Matt Musselman and Samson Exhaust’s Mike Baverstock on their Jack Romine-tuned sleds, “Farmall” owned by Chad Nyhus and ridden by Scott Kostman, Mike Sweeney Jr., Samantha Martin and more.

Snow Outlaws boss Nyhus will likely be defending his Pro Mod championship on his “Dirty Allis” sled against Casey Rosenbrook, Tyler Stelton, Blake Saltzman, Cole Myers and more.

Racer registration is Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with a mandatory drivers’ meeting at 4:30. Qualifying and testing runs under the lights at 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Saturday registration is from 9:00 to 10:00 am, drivers’ meeting at 10:00, eliminations at noon sharp.

Spectators get in free!

There’s simply nothing better going on in the Northern Hemisphere this time of year than Snow Outlaws drag racing. Chad and Jenny Nyhus, and the whole Snow Outlaws staff and family, can’t wait to fire up on Rice Lake this weekend. Whether you’re racing or watching, you will NOT want to miss this event!