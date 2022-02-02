Snow Outlaws Set to Kick It Up at Winter Nationals

Snow Outlaws—the nation’s hottest snowmobile drag racing series—is set to kick up huge white rooster-tails as the peaceful winter blanket around Rice Lake, Wisconsin, gets seriously disturbed.

The Snow Outlaws Winter Nationals presented by Rice Lake Tourism puts treads to tundra at Moose Lodge 402 on February 4-5. It’s a delayed start to the season as the Mancelona, Michigan, opener was cancelled for lack of the most basic of Snow Outlaw necessities—snow!

Defending champions Dominick Ernst of Clinton, Iowa, Brian Sullivan of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Mike Bailey (featured photo) from Saginaw, Michigan, will fend off growing fields of hungry challengers in Pro Outlaw, Pro Xtreme 55, and Pro-Mod—respectively—in arm drop, 500 foot competition.

Pro Outlaw is snow culture’s ultimate, wide-open speed challenge. Any track-driven snowmobile with any engine and any power adder(s) running practically any fuel—as long as it’s gasoline, methanol, ethanol, or nitro—are welcome to test the limits of steel, aluminum, and rider skill.

Pro Xtreme 55 limits turbos to 55mm inducer and engines to OEM production-based platforms running gasoline, CVT transmissions, with weight limits based on configuration.

Pro Mod sleds have similar limitations as Pro Xtreme 55, but with a spec turbo as the power adder.

Racer registration is Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with a mandatory drivers’ meeting at 4:30. Qualifying and testing runs under the lights at 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Saturday registration is from 9:00 to 10:00 am, drivers’ meeting at 10:00, eliminations at noon sharp.

Spectators get in free!

Chad and Jenny Nyhus, and the whole Snow Outlaws family look forward to welcoming everyone back to the hottest action ever seen on a frozen lake.

Story by Tim Hailey

