Snap-On Celebrates its 30th Season Sponsoring NHRA’s Cruz Pedregon With New Three-Year Contract

To add to the excitement of the NHRA Finals, longtime motorsports supporter Snap-on Incorporated announced a contract extension with two-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Funny Car World Champion Cruz Pedregon through the 2026 season. Snap-on’s partnership with Cruz Pedregon launched in 1992 coinciding with his first win as a Funny Car pilot.

“Racing fans know Cruz as a fierce competitor whose name is synonymous with drag racing. As his team’s primary sponsor, we at Snap-on recognize him for being a champion of our brand since 1992,” says Randy Stewart, Snap-on motorsports. “When a partnership like ours spans three decades, we’re fortunate to celebrate so many highlights together from Cruz’s first win in a Nitro Funny Car through today, where he is the returning champ of last year’s finals.

“Snap-on appreciates the work Cruz puts into building a solid, single-car team that consistently finishes each season strong. We’re looking forward to our continued, valued partnership and are proud to support Cruz and NHRA drag racing.”

“I appreciate the long-standing partnership with Snap-on, and I say it as often as I can…its sponsorship makes us stronger every year,” said Pedregon. “Having a name like Snap-on on our car bodies and haulers gains immediate attention and respect. We take seriously the role we play in representing Snap-on at NHRA tracks, through events across the country, and in the pit and shops where the real work gets done. Our goal, always, is to win, and re-signing with Snap-on today already feels like a win.”

Cruz has 36 career Funny Car wins with a career best ET of 3.839 and career best speed of 335.65 mph. His 2023 primary Funny Car paint scheme pays tribute to the Makers and Fixers of the world. To learn more, go to www.makersandfixers.com.