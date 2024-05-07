Connect with us

Smokies Garage Supports PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge as Title Sponsor

Tara Bowker photo

Smokies Garage, a private hobby garage specializing in custom race cars, hot rods, and motorcycles, has signed on as the title sponsor of the upcoming PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies Performance, May 23-25, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. The American Doorslammer Challenge is the third of eight points-earning races on the 2024 Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series schedule. 

“Mike Clark and the Smokies Garage team have become a special part of the PDRA family over the last few seasons,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “The Smokies Garage team always rolls into the track with one of the nicest setups in the pits. They’re a family-based group dedicated to performing well but also looking good and having fun while they’re at it, which fits right in at the PDRA. We appreciate Mike and his group supporting the series and the American Doorslammer Challenge.”

Fueled by a passion for cars and motorcycles, Canadian high-rise construction specialist Mike Clark launched Smokies Garage as his own private workshop where he could turn his visions for custom hot rods and motorcycles into reality. Clark expanded that to include numerous race teams, including a Pro Modified team with driver Scott Wildgust and tuner Brandon Snider. The Smokies Garage team will compete in WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, adding another layer of support for the American Doorslammer Challenge. 

“I like when there’s a good reason to support a good cause,” Clark said. “We’ve been involved with PDRA for three seasons. We want to support the PDRA every way we can to help make it a success. Norwalk is the closest race for us. It’s Norwalk. It’s ‘America’s Racetrack.’ I’m more than thrilled to sponsor the event and sponsor PDRA and keep the continued relationship with all the racers and the fans and the ownership of the PDRA. We’re proud to be able to sponsor the event and look forward to a successful race.”

The Smokies Garage team’s absence from the first two PDRA events of the season was a departure from their consistent presence over the last couple seasons. In addition to Wildgust’s screw-blown Pro Boost entry, Smokies Garage has fielded entries in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by PAR Racing Engines and Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams, as well as a Jr. Dragster entry driven by Sienna Wildgust, who now races for KB Titan Racing in NHRA Pro Stock. 

Conflicting schedules with Smokies Garage’s other teams prevented the Pro Mod team from attending the first two races, but fans can expect Team Smokies at the rest of the season’s events. 

“We have a Harley race team that races with the AMCA, a land speed team that just set a record, then we have a drag-and-drive team. We also race in the NHRA with the Pro Mod and the Factory Shootout car,” Clark said. “We had to pick and choose what we were doing. The first two races in PDRA were conflicting, so we said we’ll pick up from Norwalk and finish the year, which is what we’re going to do.

“We’ve kind of changed our program,” Clark continued, “but what hasn’t changed is the fact that we feel like family with the PDRA.”

Fans are encouraged to stop by the Smokies Garage pit area to check out a pair of custom motorcycles that will be on display, along with a wide range of Smokies Garage merch.  

The Smokies Garage American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies Performance will feature the entire PDRA class lineup, including seven heads-up professional classes, five sportsman classes, and two Jr. Dragster classes. Qualifying will take place on Friday, May 24, followed by eliminations on Saturday, May 25. 

Learn more about Smokies Garage at www.Smokies-Garage.com

This story was originally published on May 7, 2024. Drag Illustrated

