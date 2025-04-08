Small Tire Pro Stock Revving Up for Its Debut During Sick at the Rock

Awe-inspiring naturally aspirated cars will be in action when Small Tire Pro Stock debuts during Sick at the Rock presented by Motion Raceworks, April 10-12, 2025, at Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina. The payout for the debut event is sponsored by 10K Technology.

“When the NMCA ceased operations, NA 10.5 racers wanted to continue competing together and to welcome other naturally aspirated racers, so Joe Clemente, Robbie Blankenship, Dwight Ausmus, John Langer and I started talking about putting together a class,” said David Theisen, whose Firebird features a new 500 cubic-inch DRCE engine by Uratchko Racing Engines. “We are happy to have racers coming from all over, including some who did not previously race with us, and we hope to grow this class with each of our six races.”

The high-horsepower, heads-up class promises to pack a punch as racers gun big-block and small-block engines and go nose-to-nose to get to the finish line first in their cars of various makes and models rolling on 10.5 slicks. In addition to showcasing their skills, the class will showcase the skills of their engine-builders, chassis-builders, tuners and teams.

Along with 10K Technology, class sponsors include Pen and Paper Strength App, Dolce and Clemente’s Market, V & J Inc., BES Racing Engines. CFM Carburetors and Exstreme Fab and Beadlocks.

Dwight Ausmus

“Naturally aspirated racing is unique,” said Dwight Ausmus, whose Firebird is powered by a 573 cubic-inch Pontiac engine by BES Racing Engines. “We could have changed combinations to align with a power-adder class (when the NMCA ceased operations), but our passion is naturally aspirated racing, so we began meeting weekly in November and named our new class Small Tire Pro Stock. It will bring with it exciting wheel-standing, high RPM, stick-shift racing, all with 10.5 inch-wide tires and engine combinations from 330 to 700 cubic-inches.”

With a focus on the future, Small Tire Pro Stock is working to welcome sponsors and series who want to support and put the spotlight on impressive racers and invigorating naturally aspirated racing.

Joe Clemente

“Our cars have run high 7.60s to low 7.70s consistently in the quarter-mile, and our goal is to push the limit as far as these things will let us,” said Joe Clemente, whose Mustang packs a 419 cubic-inch small-block Chevrolet by Slawco Racing Engines.

After making its debut at Rockingham Dragway, Small Tire Pro Stock will tach up for quarter-mile races at Sick on the Green, May 30-31 at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Kentucky, Heads-Up Series Races, July 4-5 and Aug. 1-2 at Milan Dragway in Michigan and the Outlaw Street Car Shootout, Sept. 26-27 at Cecil County Dragway in Maryland. Additionally, racers will switch gears for a weekend of eighth-mile racing at the Eighth-Mile Race, Aug. 29-30 at Jackson Dragway in Tennessee.

For media inquiries and class sponsor opportunities, please email Mary Lendzion at [email protected].

This story was originally published on April 8, 2025.