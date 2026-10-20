Small Tire Pro Stock Focused on Fast and Fun Season Finale in Indy

Small Tire Pro Stock racers are gearing up for their final race of the year, which is at the NHRA Division 3 Fall Classic National Open, Oct. 23-25, 2026 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indiana.

Anticipation is accelerating, as the winner at America’s Great Race Place will receive an NHRA Speed For All Wally, like David Theisen did in August, and the 2026 Small Tire Pro Stock championship will be ceremoniously cemented. Additionally, Theisen and Dwight Ausmus will finish a final round from a previous rain-delayed race.

For this event, Small Tire Pro Stock racers will share the track with racers in Oakley Motorsports Super Quick, Super Gas, Super Street, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Box, No Box and Junior Dragsters, which will add to the excitement.

“The 2026 Small Tire Pro Stock season has been incredible, and believe it or not, we will probably ramp it up even more for this last race of the season,” said Theisen, who is currently in second-place in points just behind Ausmus. “Our naturally aspirated combinations will love the cool and crisp air that is forecasted, and we will run even quicker and faster than we have been running in the heat. We are also welcoming a few new Small Tire Pro Stock racers at this event, so there is a lot to look forward as we join racers across the classes in putting on a show for fans.”

A test and tune session is set for Friday, Oct. 23, and qualifying and eliminations are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25.

Small Tire Pro Stock continues with support from BES Racing Engines, G-Force Transmissions, CFM Performance Carburetors, V&J Inc., Sporthorse Saddlery, PEN AND PAPER STRENGTH APP, MGP Connecting Rods and 10K Technology. Additional sponsors would be welcomed and spotlighted as Small Tire Pro Stock prepares to step things up for 2027.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/SmallTireProStock or nhradiv3.com.