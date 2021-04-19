Six Unique Items To Bid On in The Tom Hanna Trust Auction

Following the November passing of storied fabricator Tom Hanna, a massive collection of his builds and equipment is going up for auction. Iron Horse Auction Company has been tasked with carrying out the auction, which contains anything from Hanna’s one-of-a-kind front-engine dragsters and rare engines to fabrication equipment and titled vehicles.

With the Tom Hanna Trust Auction beginning this week, Drag Illustrated reviewed the huge list of items and found six special pieces to check out. The items listed in this story are just a small sample of what’s available.

It’s an online-only auction, beginning April 20th at 8 a.m. EST and closing April 27th at 10 a.m. EST. Inspections will take place May 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 264 Diamond Mine Lane in Hendersonville, NC.

Along with the items listed below, the auction includes drag racing parts like blowers, intakes, valve covers, steering gear housings, starters, rear end gears, engines and more. Titled vehicles include a 2004 Volvo VNL780 Condo Sleeper Road Tractor and matching 2007 T&E Enterprise transporter. There’s also a list of shop equipment way too long to list here. Visit the auction’s website here to see a full list of items up for auction and to bid.

Lot #15 – 1959 Ford Ranchero Dragster Tribute Push Truck

Built for Bob Creitz and Ed Donovan. VIN H9RF118560, 3-Speed Automatic Transmission, 87,608 Miles Showing, Fairlane 500 Galaxy, Body Code-66C, Color Code-E, Trim Code-396, Date Code-02M, Transmission Code-3, Axle Code-5

Lot #14 – 1967 Creitz & Donovan Top Fuel Dragster Restoration

Legend has it that this was the first dragster ever to do a burnout. This single experiment changed drag racing forever. It’s also credited with running the first 6-second pass in NHRA history and winning the last 64-car field ever assembled in 1968 at OCIR. Mooneyham Blower, Corey Conyers Paint, and Tom Hanna Race Car Body.

Lot #12 – Tom Hanna AA/FD Front Engine Dragster

Built in 2001 as an exercise in industrial/automotive art, the object was to achieve the visual image of a typical 1968 Top Fuel Dragster, built using today’s materials and Technology. Donovan 492 Engine, Mooneyham Blower, Donovan High Rise Intake, Tom Hanna Race Car Body, Painted by Corey Conyers, and Graphics by Nat Quick

Lot #13 – Gordon Tatum Front-Engine Dragster SPE Chassis

Never raced, 426ci engine, Bowers blower, Enderle Injector, Don Kirby Custom Paint

Lot #22 – Gordon Tatum / Surfer II Chassis and Motor

Originally built for Bob Skinner and Tom Jobe, this car was raced by Bandel Brother and Gordon Tatum. This includes an Enderle Injector, Clutch, Rear Ear Housing and Gears, Front Steering Assembly, Fuel Tank, Axles, and miscellaneous parts. The engine is not complete – the crank is missing, etc.

Lot #26B – Creitz-Donovan Autographed Seat

Seat autographed by a number of legends, including Chris “The Greek” Karamesines, Larry Dixon Sr., Dale “The Snail” Emery and more.

