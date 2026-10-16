Six-Time World Champion Justin Lamb Locked in to Race for JEGS Allstars Title in Dallas

Justin Lamb has accomplished much in his career as an NHRA drag racer, but there is one thing remaining on the bucket list for the six-time Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series world champion: winning the JEGS Allstars. Lamb will have the opportunity to race for the coveted victory on Friday during the 41st annual NHRA Texas FallNationals behind the wheel of his Super Stock RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet COPO Camaro, the same car he drove to the 2025 championship.



“I’ve qualified for the Allstars a few times, but I’ve never actually won it, so it would be super-cool,” said Lamb, who was runner-up in his first Allstars appearance in 2012, when he represented Division 7 in Comp Eliminator. “It’s a three-round race, but it’s a big deal for any racer to win the JEGS Allstars. It’s definitely something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”



The JEGS Allstars bring the best of the best NHRA Sportsman racers together to battle for both personal and divisional bragging rights. The top racers in each category from NHRA’s seven divisions earn the right to race against one another for the title. Prior to his 2026 berth, Lamb earned a trip to the Allstars six times: in addition to the 2012 Allstars, he scored a spot in 2014 and 2020 in Stock, as well as in 2018 in Super Stock. In 2019, he earned a double entry in the Allstars race as the representative for both classes.



Racing in the JEGS Allstars is an honor that Lamb was eager to accept, as earning a win in the highly competitive, prestigious race is high on his priority list. That brought the father of two and wife Jeanine to Dallas, where they enjoyed the full range of activities during the fully packed 10-day affair Texas Motorplex has coined “The Stampede of Speed.” On Monday and Tuesday of this week, Lamb raced the Southcentral Division’s season closer in both Stock and Super Stock. With plans to finish his season out west, the front-runner for the Division 7 Super Stock championship opted to claim neither the division race nor the NHRA Texas FallNationals there at Texas Motorplex, meaning that the results would not count toward his hunt for a seventh season championship.



Instead, Lamb was simply chasing NHRA 75th Anniversary Diamond Wallys ahead of the Allstars race, and on Tuesday night, he nearly reached the first goal of the extended week. Lamb drove the LIUNA Chevrolet to the quarterfinals in Stock Eliminator and reached the final round in the RAD Torque Systems Super Stocker, where he was narrowly defeated by Northwest Division racer Brad Burton, who pulled off quite a feat in doubling in both classes.



Because he wasn’t claiming the event as applicable to his final points total, Lamb had a bit more freedom to prepare for the races ahead. He certainly wanted to win the main event in Dallas, but it was also an opportunity to see if a new converter would be of benefit to his program.



“What better time to test it than this race,” said Lamb with a hint of self-deprecating sarcasm. “To be honest with you, I felt very lucky to even get to the final round. I couldn’t get the car to react, and Brad Burton ended up winning — but he was having great lights, driving well, and really deserved to win. I was just lucky to be there. I changed converters for the Allstars race, and we had good qualifying runs, so I think we’re on the right track. It won’t be easy – this is a really tough race – but winning would be very special.”



In the first round of eliminations for the 2026 JEGS Allstars, Lamb – the No. 3 qualifier – will race Division 1’s Byron Worner. The festivities are set to begin with driver introductions and the JEGS Allstars prerace ceremony at 12:30 p.m. local time, followed by the first round of the event. Allstars eliminations will continue Saturday, with winners crowned that afternoon.



Subscribers can watch on NHRA.tv, and round-by-round results can be found at DragRaceCentral.com.

This story was originally published on October 16, 2026.