SiriusXM Partners with Antron Brown’s Matco Tools Top Fuel Team in 2021 as SiriusXM Makes its NHRA Debut

Antron Brown and the Don Schumacher Racing Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster team are thrilled to announce the addition of SiriusXM as an associate partner of Brown’s 11,000-horsepower championship-winning machine.

SiriusXM has been involved in the motorsports industry via the NASCAR Cup and Truck series since 2007, but this new partnership with Brown will mark the first time the country’s leading audio entertainment company, and premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products, has become involved in NHRA Drag Racing. Brown and his crew are excited to be the first to welcome the highly-recognizable brand to the fastest motorsport on the planet.

“I’m super pumped to be partnering with SiriusXM and representing them in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series,” said Brown, a three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion. “I just can’t wait to kick off this 2021 season and not only have SiriusXM blasting down the road, but in our team’s race pit.

“SiriusXM is a lifesaver for my crew guys,” added the 67-time NHRA national event winner. “They spend hours on end driving our Toyota Sequoia tow vehicle up and down the road on the NHRA tour, tens of thousands of miles a year. Being able to have a constant go-to with what channels they want to listen to, rather than have to always search for stations while in different locations is huge. No matter where they are in the country, they know they can tune to their favorite channel and it will come in crystal clear.”

In 2019, SiriusXM announced a landmark agreement with Toyota where all Toyota models sold in the Continental U.S., including the Toyota Sequoia, the tow vehicle of choice for the Matco team, were to be outfitted with SiriusXM. As of the launch of the program, all Toyota customers receive a three-month subscription to SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM’s most extensive subscription offering, with the purchase of their vehicle.

Like his wrench-turning crew members, Brown also benefits from the Toyota/SiriusXM partnership. When not behind the wheel of his Top Fuel dragster, Brown can be found cruising around Indianapolis in his daily driver, a Toyota Tundra, with his SiriusXM radio cranked to high. The Pittsboro, Ind. resident’s go-to channels include Fly, LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio, The Heat, Heart & Soul, Kirk Franklin’s Praise, The Groove 50, Sirius XM Hits 1, Pop2K, and 90’s on 9.

“Whether I’m just cruising across Indy, or driving state-to-state in my Tundra, I know I always have my riding partner with me, and that’s SiriusXM and its great entertainment. It never skips a beat, and never cuts out no matter what’s in front of me or behind me. It’s always in-tune, and keeps me entertained; keeps me flowing while I’m driving down the road.

“I have to say my all-time favorite channel is No. 47, Sirius XM Fly,” added Brown. “It’s got the 90s through the 2000s hip hop and R & B, and it takes me back to my beboppin’ days where I cut a little carpet. That’s definitely my go-to channel.”

SiriusXM, who joins the team’s roster of Matco Tools, Toyota, Global Electronic Technology, and Hangsterfer’s, will flank the sides of Brown’s Top Fueler at all events on the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Brown will debut his SiriusXM-adorned Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster at the PRO Winter Warmup test session in West Palm Beach, March 5-8. It will make its official NHRA Camping World television debut on FOX at the 2021 NHRA season-opening Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. the following weekend.

Comments