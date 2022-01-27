Simpson Performance Products Named Presenting Sponsor of NHRA Safety Safari

The NHRA announced today a multi-year partnership with Simpson Performance Products, which will become the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Safety Safari for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

Known as NHRA’s first responders, the NHRA Safety Safari presented by Simpson, the first full-time team devoted to safety in North American motorsports, has been a staple at events for more than 60 years, performing some of the toughest and most important jobs at each NHRA national event. They are quick to respond to any on-track emergency and also help provide a competition-ready track at every stop on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit.

Simpson Performance Products are also a trusted name when it comes to safety in motorsports. For more than six decades, Simpson has provided helmets, head and neck restraints, harnesses, racing suits, gloves, shoes and more to provide an impressive level of protection to racers.

“We are proud to be supporting the members of the NHRA Safety Safari,” said Holley Performance Products Vice President of Business Development Jason Bruce. “Simpson has been keeping racers safe for decades and we want to make sure this message extends to the NHRA first responders as well. Members of the Safety Safari are the first ones to jump in and help a racer. These men and women will be fully protected with Simpson equipment so that everyone can continue to race safely.”

As part of the multi-year partnership, Simpson branding will be featured across the NHRA Safety Safari presented by Simpson fleet, including three dually trucks and three 53-foot big rig tractors. The staff of 40 dedicated onsite Safety Safari staff at each NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race will also be outfitted in Simpson safety gear, including fire jackets, fire pants, helmets, gloves and boots.

As part of each national event weekend, the NHRA Safety Safari presented by Simpson will also be honored before eliminations on Sunday during NHRA’s Salute to First Responders. The NHRA Safety Safari presented by Simpson is part of the team of first responders to incidents, along with other emergency and medical responders.

“It’s exciting to see a company rooted in safety like Simpson Performance Products recognize the importance of our Safety Safari team and we’re thrilled to have them as a partner and presenting sponsor of the NHRA Safety Safari,” said NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber. “We can’t say enough about the incredible work the NHRA Safety Safari does at each race and the vital role they play as first responders to our drivers and race teams.”

