News

Sienna Wildgust Ready for First-round Win in Chicago

Published

17-year-old NHRA Pro Stock driver Sienna Wildgust is feeling confident that her first-round win is just around the corner as she enters her sixth race this weekend at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

“Every pass I make down the track, I feel more and more confident in the car along with my driving ability.  I am hoping that this weekend in Chicago we can get our first-round win,” said Wildgust.

The senior-year high school student admits that juggling her final year of high school, along with managing her new race team and focusing on driving better each time she is in the car, can be challenging, but she is more than up to the task.

“My goal is to surround myself with great marketing partners, a championship-winning race team, and continue to be an ambassador for the sport of NHRA drag racing for years to come,” she added. 

Wildgust would like to invite racing fans to stop by her pit this weekend to say hello.  

This story was originally published on May 13, 2024. Drag Illustrated

