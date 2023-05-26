Sick Summer Set to Bring Drag-and-Drive Sickness to Midwest

Sick Summer, a captivating drag and drive event presented by TBM Brakes, is ready to electrify the Midwest from June 4-9. The event will take place across four unique race venues in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa, gathering the fastest real street cars from across the United States and beyond to compete.

The drag and drive event challenges racers to put forth their best performance at each track before driving their street-legal vehicles to the next venue. Originally conceived by David Freiburger of Hot Rod Magazine for the popular Drag Week events, the concept has since grown in popularity, resulting in an array of similar events across the country.

Tom Bailey, a five-time Drag Week winner and the creator of Sick The Magazine, has been instrumental in expanding the coverage of these events. He has also pioneered events of his own, including the renowned Sick Week in Florida—often referred to as the Super Bowl of drag and drive.

This summer, with the support of TBM Brakes, the thrill of drag and drive comes to the Midwest. Big names in the industry, including Cleetus McFarland, Alex Taylor, Steve Morris, and Bailey himself, will compete on tracks that include Cordova Dragway (June 4, 5, and 9), Byron Dragway (June 6), Great Lakes Dragaway (June 7), and Tri-State Raceway (June 8). The entire event will be livestreamed on the Tom Bailey YouTube channel, courtesy of Gear Vendors Overdrive.

Tom Bailey, the event promoter, is eager to see the turnout at each venue. “The Midwest is home to some legendary drag racing events, and we know how passionate the fans here are about the sport,” he said. “I’m excited to see the support for our event, especially since Byron Dragway and Great Lakes Dragaway are known for their enthusiastic backing of real street car racing. Cordova Dragway and Tri-State Raceway also have large followings. I’m curious to see which track’s fans will show the most spirit!”

Bailey looks forward to seeing the face-off between Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) and Alex Taylor. “Both are young, skilled racers who have significantly influenced the drag racing industry, and I’m excited to see who will claim victory,” he said.

The event also attracts international competitors, with racers like John Faraone and Nick Skarajew traveling from as far as Australia to participate. Bailey is equally thrilled to welcome a host of drag and drive rookies, noting that these events have been instrumental in introducing a new generation of competitors to the sport.

The race is only part of the excitement. Teams will also need to reach a variety of checkpoints during their drives, including stops at iconic locations like the Field of Dreams movie site, Mars Cheese Castle, and a grand finale at Motion Raceworks in DeWitt, Iowa. The public is welcome to join the festivities at these checkpoints and watch as each racer arrives.

In addition to over 300 racers, the event will also feature 150 unique vehicles in the Summit Racing Equipment Sick Ward Presented By PEAK Performance, a segment for those who want to enjoy the Sick Summer experience without participating in the race.

With racers and the Sick Ward combined, an estimated convoy of nearly 2,000 individuals will travel through small towns, creating unforgettable memories in their extraordinary vehicles.

Spectator tickets are available for purchase online or at the gate. Adult admission is only $20, and children under 12 can enter for free. For more information, visit www.sickthemagazine.com/sick-summer.