Sick Adds Lil Gangstas, Stick Shift and Street Eliminator 10.10 to Sick On The Green 

Following the success of Sick At The Rock at Rockingham Dragway in April, Sick The Magazine will be adding even more classes to the follow-up event, Sick On The Green at Beech Bend Raceway Park on May 29-31, 2025.

The tires might be small but the class making big waves right now is Lil Gangstas. This street car-based 5.30 index class mixes things up by turning the clocks off and has already received rave reviews from racers. The class will have two races, one on Friday with a 100% entry payout and the second on Saturday for a huge $10,000 pay day.

Next in the staging lanes, Tremec Transmissions has joined forces with Sick to bring on the Stick Shift class, open to H-pattern stick shift rides banging gears on a quarter-mile. A total payout of $4000 will be on offer.

By popular demand, Street Eliminator 10.10 will join the fun at Sick On The Green, giving a bunch of genuine street cars a chance to compete for a $2,500 prize pool.

The three new classes will join Small Tire Pro Stock (a category that set world records at Sick At The Rock), Coyote Stock, Street Race 8.60, Nostalgia Super Stock/Muscle Car presented by Driven Racing Oil and Open Comp.

Running alongside the class racing will be the Sick Street Car Challenge, a two-day drag-and-drive event that will have over $30,000 on offer.

Sick The Magazine’s Tom Bailey said Sick On The Green marks a commitment to giving class racers who were left without a series a place to compete.

“Sick At The Rock showed we were serious, now it’s time for the racers to join the best class racing party there is,” he said. “We plan on continuing to invest in this style of event to provide racers a place to use cars they have poured thousands of dollars into. We’re doing things differently but that’s because we want to see this format succeed well into the future.

“Following Sick At The Rock, we had some racers reach out to us and ask if they could get in on the action, and we are happy to accommodate them. We want to make these events as big as possible for the racing community and the companies in the industry, such as Tremec Transmissions, who are so much a part of the scene.”

Sick At The Rock

Discounted online pre-entry is now open for racers for Sick On The Green, as are spectator tickets. Entries will also be available at the gate on the day for an added cost. Event details are available at www.sickthemagazine.com/sick-on-the-green

This story was originally published on April 30, 2025.