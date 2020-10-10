Shrader Delivers October Surprise, Wins Big Dog Shootout

With Jason Harris sewing up his first-ever Big Dog Shootout title after 13 years of trying, everyone knew going into the October event that anything could happen. Two-time champ Brian Shrader had been sneaking up on his combo of new Gene Fulton power but ruined a motor at the September event. With all this in perspective, 11 cars showed up for the event and, after some unfortunate breakage, eight cars made ready for first round qualifying that was super close and showed the interest is back for the series that made the name “Big Dog Shootout” known all over the country.

When qualifying was over, Brian Shrader was No. 1 at 3.933 with Jason Harris close at 3.936. Next was the Brett Nesbitt Camaro at 3.969. Fourth was Cam Clark with his new powerplant just acquired from the Travis Harvey/Vaughn Myles team at 3.984. Note here that Nesbitt became the eighth and final name on the big board recognizing the accomplishment of running a 3-second time in Big Dog competition. Congratulations to Nesbitt and his team. The No. 5 spot went to last month’s runner-up, Matt Giangrande in the Mitchell/Giangrande ’17 Camaro with his teammate, Robbie Keziah at No. 6. No. 7 went to the blower combo in the Nova driven by Mike Graham and No. 8 to Bubba Turner at a 4.061 at 183.67 mph. Turner was sporting new sponsorship from Mark Neville, owner of Nevco products, and we all welcome him to our family.