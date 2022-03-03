Show Stoppers Collector Car Auction Joins Josh Hart at Gatornationals

Top Fuel racer Josh Hart has built a variety of businesses centered around speed, customization, and restoration. It only makes sense that the Ocala entrepreneur would also be involved in helping car collectors and enthusiasts add hot rods, high performance vehicles and iconic cars to their collections through a marketing relationship with Show Stoppers Collector Car Auctions. During the NHRA Gatornationals Hart’s R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster will feature major branding promoting the upcoming Ocala auction on March 25-26 at the Equestrian Center in Expo 2.

“I love everything about cars from racing them to refurbishing them to helping them find the perfect home which is why I got involved with the Show Stoppers Collector Car Auction. They are a perfect sponsor for our team and our NHRA fans,” said Hart, a two-time Top Fuel national event winner. “There are a ton of interesting and unique vehicles in this upcoming auction in Ocala and I can’t wait for fans to see the variety of cars and trucks. They will be a major associate on our race car at the Gatornationals and we want to make sure everyone that is interested in finding their perfect collector car checks out the auction.”

Show Stoppers Collector Car Auction specializes in putting collectors behind the wheel of their dream iconic car. They specialize in facilitating classic and collector car consignment, purchasing and transportation. Their team has years of experience in making dreams come true. A listing of the wide variety of vehicles available at the auction can be found here.

Fans can view the collection in person during the preview days and there are a variety of ticket and hospitality packages available. For more information on tickets and VIP hospitality packages click here.

The R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster will be on track at Gainesville Raceway Friday, March 11 for the first round of qualifying with two more rounds to follow on Saturday, March 12. Hart will begin the defense of his Gatornationals title at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

