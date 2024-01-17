Shawn Reed Racing and Red Line Oil Ready to Race in 2024

Top Fuel team owner and driver Shawn Reed and Shawn Reed Racing today announced Red Line Oil will be powering the Top Fuel team as it enters the 2024 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competing in all 21 NHRA national events. Reed, who has competed in 40 NHRA national events since his professional debut in 2015, will be competing full-time for the first time in his professional career that includes multiple drag boat world championships and a runner-up finish at the historic Gatornationals in 2018.

“I am excited to have Red Line Oil join our team,” said Reed. “This is our first sponsor announcement for 2024. We are going to be adding additional marketing partners before the season, but Red Line Oil will be with us all season and we are excited to be using their oil and products. These cars create so much power and stress on the motor you need a product like Red Line Oil to get to the finish line under power at over 330 mph. I can’t wait to get started at the Gatornationals.”

Red Line Oil has been an industry leader and a popular choice for racers for more than 40 years. Since its start in 1979, Red Line Oil has produced high-quality lubricants for the racing industry and currently manufactures more than 100 products, including motor oils, gear oils, assembly lubes, fuel additives and the company’s popular WaterWetter cooling additive for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets.



“We are excited to have Shawn and his team join us on #teamredlineoil,” said Mark Beatty, Brand Director Red Line Oil. “His passion and excitement for not only racing, but for life, is contagious. Our goal has always been to surround ourselves with quality people that understand what it takes to be successful. We are a family here at Red Line Oil and we are lucky to have Shawn on our team.”



Shawn Reed Racing will make their season debut at the Gatornationals, March 8-10 at Gainesville Raceway. The team will be on track for the first time on Friday for two qualifying runs as Reed looks to capture his first NHRA national event title at a race reached the final round in 2018.