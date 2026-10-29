Shawn Minor, Brandon Margo Claim 2026 UMTR North Championships

Despite a weather-shortened schedule, the United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) North series saw competitive championship battles throughout the 2026 season, with both the Quick Stick and Street Stick titles decided at the season finale, Sept. 26-27, at Keystone Raceway Park near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In Quick Stick, five drivers entered the final event with a mathematical chance to claim the championship. Shawn Minor ultimately emerged on top behind the wheel of his Lenco-equipped 1969 Camaro. Minor reached two final rounds during the season, scoring one event victory on his way to the championship.

Jason Summer finished a close second in his Hills and Dales Dairy Queen-sponsored Ford Mustang. Summer also recorded two final-round appearances and one victory but came up just 10 points short of Minor in the final standings.

In Street Stick, Brandon Margo put together a dominant season to secure the 2026 championship. Margo reached the final round at every event he entered and collected four victories, including a win at a UMTR South event at Kil-Kare Raceway in Xenia, Ohio.

Margo’s closest competition came from within his own family, as his father, Kevin Margo, finished second in the Street Stick championship standings.

UMTR North also recognized the sponsors whose support helped make the 2026 season possible. Corporate sponsors included Summit Racing Equipment, Mickey Thompson, Liberty Gears, G-Force, VP Racing Fuels, and RAM Clutches.

Local race sponsors included DRC Truck and Equipment Repair, Hemly Tool, Hills and Dales Dairy Queen, Medice Manufacturing, Empaco, FireCore, Mister Car Parts, and Fill and Spill Bandits.

With the 2026 championships decided, UMTR North now looks ahead to the 2027 season.

This story was originally published on October 29, 2026.