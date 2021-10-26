Shawn Langdon to Fly CMR Construction and Roofing Branding on Top Fuel Dragster at Las Vegas Nationals

During the upcoming Las Vegas NHRA Nationals Shawn Langdon will be racing a new-look CMR Construction and Roofing Top Fuel dragster for the next to last Countdown to the championship race. Throughout the back half of the season CMR Construction and Roofing has been an active new addition to the Kalitta Motorsports sponsor roster. They have been associate sponsors on all three race cars since the Sonoma Nationals and in September they expanded to become the presenting sponsor of the Fall Sponsor Summit during the Carolina Nationals.

In October Kalitta Motorsports joined the effort to promote the Ragin Country Crawl charity concert, a charity concert sponsored by CMR on November 7, featuring music from Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Colt Ford and Dee Jay Silver. CMR will be featured as the primary sponsor with Langdon wearing a CMR firesuit and the team sporting CMR starting line uniform shirts.

“I am looking forward to representing CMR Construction and Roofing at the Las Vegas Nationals this weekend and I want to thank Steve and Chandra Soule for all the support,” said Shawn Langdon. “CMR has been very active with all our sponsors and at events since the summer. They love everything about NHRA and we are enjoying hosting their customers and employees.”

CMR Construction and Roofing will continue to utilize VIP corporate hospitality for the 2022 season and continue their sponsorship of the Team Kalitta visor-cam at a TBD race during the first half of the 2022 season. They will also continue to be the presenting sponsor of the Kalitta Motorsports’ B2B Sponsor Summit in 2022.

“We are excited to see the CMR Construction and Roofing Top Fuel dragster on track in Las Vegas. The level of professionalism from Kalitta Motorsports combined with the feedback we received after just a few races made it obvious we were in the right place,” said Steve Soule, CEO of CMR Construction & Roofing. “Our national footprint compliments this partnership through the diverse B2B program Kalitta Motorsports offers and the fantastic VIP hospitality program we are leveraging with our customers, employees, and vendors.”

CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for excellence over our 20 years in business, ranking among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors every year since 2007. Their team is dedicated to delivering superior products, craftsmanship, and customer service to our commercial, government, and residential clients throughout the country. Each of their 500+ team members is an expert in their specialty and helps make us America’s 13th largest roofing company.

CMR has found a natural partnership with Kalitta Motorsports as both entities share a deep passion and drive and is a perfect fit to CMR’s motto, “When Speed Matters.” This sponsorship relationship provides an excellent opportunity for us to support a championship-level team while sharing memorable experiences with our customers, partners, and employees.

