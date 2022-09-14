Shawn Langdon: “The Season Comes Down to Six Races”

Shawn Langdon and the DHL Toyota Top Fuel team have been making positive strides throughout the back half of the 2022 NHRA regular season to position themselves for a strong run in the Countdown. With just six races left in the season the 2013 Top Fuel world champion is eager to grab his second championship starting with a strong event at Maple Grove Raceway. Langdon secured two runner-ups, a semifinal and three quarterfinal finishes over the final eight races of the regular season. His race day performances have highlighted his skill behind the wheel and on the starting line as he has won several rounds on Sunday as the lower seeded car. Recognized as one of the best drivers off the starting line Langdon will have the advantage of experience and confidence during the Countdown.

“The season has come down to six races now,” said Langdon. “We start with three races in a row and if you can get off to a good start then anything can happen. You want to be in contention going into the last race of the season and we have a team that can make a run for the championship.”

Langdon’s crew chief line-up of drag racing legend Connie Kalitta, Kurt Elliott and Jason McCulloch is one of the toughest and smartest collections of talent in the sport. Throughout the season they have given Langdon a race car that is quick and fast and the veteran driver, who also excels in the sportsman ranks, that can win races. Langdon won the Reading Nationals in 2013 on the way to his first Top Fuel world championship.

Since the beginning of the Western Swing in mid-July Langdon has only not advanced out of the first round on one occasion over a six-race span. That consistency will aid the DHL Top Fuel team as they look to win the first race of the playoffs this weekend.

Qualifying for the Reading Nationals will begin on Friday night with one session followed by two more rounds of qualifying on Saturday. Final eliminations will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday with the 16 quickest Top Fuel dragsters racing for the trophy and a strong start in the Countdown. The race will be broadcast nationally on FOX.