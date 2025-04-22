Shawn Langdon Looks for Strong Rebound at American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

After an unexpected stumble one race ago, Shawn Langdon is looking for a strong rebound. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues April 25-27 at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte.

Langdon and his Future Energy Solutions team enjoyed a win, a runner-up, and a semifinal run in the season’s first three races. The points leader entered the four-wide race in Las Vegas two weeks ago looking to extend his ultra-hot season start. Instead, the team suffered its weakest showing of the season, ending in a first-round loss. Opportunity knocks this weekend with a chance to win NHRA’s 1,000th Top Fuel race and claim the special race-winner trophy signifying the historic event.

“You don’t get historic opportunities like that all the time,” Langdon said. “To be able to win that race this weekend would be pretty cool, and it would feel good to put your name in alongside some of the greats of the sport.

“Last race was definitely a hiccup we didn’t expect, but these things happen. The race track was goofy, but it was the same for everyone. You’re gonna run into that sometimes, and we just didn’t make the proper adjustments to get the car where it needed to be for the track conditions. It is what it is – no big deal. We still left Las Vegas with the points lead so we’ll do our best to get back on track in Charlotte this weekend. Our Future Energy Solutions team puts a great car on the race track so we’ll just keep moving forward.”

Four races into the season, Langdon leads Tony Stewart by 16 points in the NHRA Top Fuel point standings. As Langdon and the rest of the Top Fuel drivers chase history this weekend, Langdon has his own zMAX Dragway history. He captured his first-career Top Fuel win there in 2012 and has two wins in four final rounds. His position at the moment feels familiar.

“Having the points lead early and running well is kind of where we were last year before we got into our streak of runner-up finishes. Now, we want to turn that corner and hopefully win more races. It’s a tough class; you have to be picture-perfect on race day, and you have to have luck. We have to be spectacular when we need to be spectacular, and if we can do that this weekend, maybe we can make some history.”

TV Schedule (All times eastern):

Qualifying Show 1: 10-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26 on FS1

Qualifying Show 2: 12:30-1:30 Sunday, April 27 on FS1

Finals: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, April 27 on FS1

This story was originally published on April 22, 2025.