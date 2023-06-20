Shawn Langdon, Kalitta Air Bounty Hunter Team Hunt Progress At Norwalk

Veteran Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon knows how it feels to run well like he did when he won at Norwalk in 2016, and he also knows how it feels when things aren’t going as planned. Unfortunately for the Kalitta Air Bounty Hunter team, the latter is the prevalent trend at the moment, but it’s a trend that could change directions at any time. The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series resumes this weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals June 23-25, 2023 in Norwalk, Ohio.

Despite the team’s constant, resilient effort, progress is not coming easily, but a bounty hunter only eats what it kills. This team will continue hunting its prey regardless of its current trend.



“It’s been a few races now that we’ve been out in the first round,” the Kalitta Air driver said. “We have a really good group of guys and a great team – we’re just kind of in a rut right now. We have to keep working at it. It’s the highs and lows of drag racing. Sometimes you’re on top, sometimes you’re not. We just have to keep working at it, and eventually, we’ll get the car back. We’ll keep at it until we get there.”



Perhaps a “home race” in front of dozens in attendance who work at nearby Kalitta Motorsports in Ypsilanti, Michigan, combined with the huge, passionate Norwalk fans, will be the elixir this team needs.



“It’s great – the hospitality is completely packed with a lot of Kalitta people so we have a ton of support,” Langdon said. “Norwalk is one of the most fan-friendly tracks, and personally, it’s one of my favorite tracks on the circuit. We’re always extremely excited to get there, and I know the guys spent the time since Bristol working really hard on our car so I can’t want to get to Norwalk this weekend and make some great runs.”