Shawn Langdon Has Strong Showing In Seattle After Reaching Top Fuel Semifinals

Shawn Langdon had a strong performance at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, all the while showing off the Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel dragster.

Langdon secured the No. 8 qualifying position at the event. His best qualifying run took place on Friday evening, where he drove the Kalitta Air Careers Toyota dragster to the finish line in an impressive 3.786 seconds at a speed of 321.27 mph.

Furthermore, the Top Fuel ace had a successful run during eliminations, reaching the semifinals for the second consecutive race. Langdon managed to defeat Antron Brown and Mike Salinas before facing Steve Torrence in the semifinals, where he was eventually defeated. Notably, all three Kalitta Motorsports teams, including Langdon’s, reached at least the semifinals in this race.

“It was a good day for the Kalitta Air Careers Toyota team,” said Langdon. “We had a middle of the pack car in qualifying, and we were able to navigate the warm track pretty well. We made a couple of good runs today; they were good, conservative runs down the track. That’s two semifinals in a row for this Kalitta Air Careers team, and that’s good for points. Hopefully we can continue this trend and get back in the top 10 for Kalitta Air, Revchem and Toyota. I think we’re close; we just need a little bit more, and we’ll be right there.”

After the event, Langdon finds himself in 11th place in the NHRA Top Fuel point standings. He is trailing the 10th-place driver, Clay Millican, by 24 points but leads the 12th-place driver, Tony Schumacher, by 91 points.

Shawn Langdon and Team Kalitta will be back in action July 28-30, 2023, at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals in Sonoma, California.

