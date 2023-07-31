Shawn Langdon Continuing to Make Progress As Western Swing Comes To A Close

Shawn Langdon, driving the Kalitta Air Careers car, put forth efforts that continue to show his and his team’s progressions at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Langdon showcased his exceptional abilities during the qualifying sessions, securing the No. 5 spot at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. This achievement marked his best qualifying effort since he secured the No. 2 position in Epping. Langdon’s standout moment came during the Friday evening session, where he blazed through the track, posting an impressive time of 3.740 at a staggering speed of 330.55 mph.

In the elimination rounds, Langdon and Team Kalitta continued to display their determination on track. He successfully defeated Leah Pritchett in the first round. However, Langdon lost to Josh Hart in the second round of eliminations.

Langdon leaves Sonoma with his sights set on greater heights, ranking 11th in the NHRA Top Fuel point standings. He currently trails 10th place holder Clay Millican by a mere 16 points while also enjoying a comfortable 103-point lead over Tony Schumacher in the 12th position.

“The Kalitta Air Careers car did great this weekend,” Langdon said. “We made a lot of progress this weekend and on the Western swing. We came in here after two semifinals looking to keep improving. We didn’t get to the semifinals today, but we’re really looking forward to Topeka because we feel really good about the progress we made in the last couple of weeks. Good job to the team and the crew chiefs – everybody at Kalitta Air, Revchem, Toyota – it’s good to be going rounds!”