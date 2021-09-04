Shawn Langdon Campaigns ‘Bounty Hunter’ Tribute Top Fuel Dragster at Indy

In a surprise move to celebrate Kalitta Motorsports team owner and namesake Connie Kalitta, it was revealed that Shawn Langdon will be racing a Bounty Hunter tribute Top Fuel dragster this weekend at the NHRA U.S. Nationals. The car was unveiled for the first time to Kalitta in the DHL Kalitta Air pits on Friday afternoon in advance of the first qualifying session. The entire organization also celebrated Kalitta with commemorative t-shirts.

“We wanted to do something special at the U.S. Nationals to celebrate Connie and what better way than to run this tribute Bounty Hunter Top Fuel dragster,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We have to thank DHL, Kalitta Air and all our sponsors for supporting this effort and working to give this race car a truly retro look. Connie is an amazing driver, crew chief, team owner and person. This is just a small gesture to celebrate one of his historic race cars.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The retro-look design celebrates the first car to break 200 mph at an NHRA national event while qualifying at Indianapolis Raceway Park in 1964 and the first major win of Connie’s career, the 1964 Smokers Fuel & Gas Championship in Bakersfield, California when he defeated Don Garlits in the final.

Comments