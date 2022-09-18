Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shawn Langdon After Maple Grove: Every Race is Critical

Published

Entering race day at the Reading NHRA Nationals at a remodeled and packed Maple Grove Raceway Shawn Langdon and the DHL Toyota Top Fuel dragster were qualified No. 12 and looking to improve their championship position. Following two days of qualifying runs Langdon, the 2013 Reading Nationals Top Fuel champion, was primed for a long race day to open the Countdown.

In the opening round Langdon was racing the No. 5 qualifier Steve Torrence and fellow Countdown contender in a tough match-up. Following a lengthy delay to get the first round started Langdon and Torrence were the next to last pair of race cars to hit the starting line.

Recognized as one of the best drivers off the starting line Langdon took a reaction time advantage his trademark throughout the season as soon as the tree flashed. Unfortunately, Langdon’s 11,000-horsepower land rocket overpowered the track and smoked the tires. Langdon let his race car settled down and re-engaged the throttle looking to chase down Torrence who was pulling away, but he was unable to make up the distance deficit.

“Every race is critical and that was a tough loss,” said Langdon. “If you want to make a move in the points you need beat the other Countdown cars. We missed that opportunity today, but we will get right back at it in Charlotte next week.”

As the dragsters crossed the finish line Langdon’s 5.901 second pass was just behind Torrence’s 3.740 second run. Langdon and the DHL Toyota team will be back on track in a week at the Charlotte Nationals at zMax Dragway for the second race of the Countdown.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.