SFG Promotions, JEGS Renew Partnership with Expanded Multi-Year Agreement

SFG Promotions, Inc. is honored to announce a multi-year extension of its partnership with JEGS High Performance. SFG and JEGS.com will continue to offer life-changing money through bracket races across the country. The couple will provide five opportunities to win big in 2021, including the JEGS-SFG $500,000 and $1,000,000-to-win races which provide racers with industry leading payouts and the most affordable entry fees. Customers of both SFG and JEGS are grassroots racers who need great service and even better prices. As SFG continues striving towards the mission to make life-changing money events available to all bracket racers, a continued partnership with JEGS helps ensure that mission continues for grassroots bracket racers all over the world.

“We’re very happy to have JEGS stay on board with what we’re doing here at SFG,” says Kyle Riley, CEO of SFG Promotions. “I believe we’re a good fit with similar principles, and it’s a blessing that the Coughlin’s see things the same way! The entire SFG team is excited to maximize the value of this partnership for JEGS and enjoy the company of the Coughlin family at our events.”

“All of us at JEGS are excited to extend our partnership with the SFG group,” chimes in Scott “Woody” Woodruff who is JEGS’ Director of Media & Motorsports. “As a company, it’s important to support what our customers support and be involved where they spend their time and resources. We are looking forward to another incredibly successful year on and off the track for JEGS. We are excited about this announcement and the plans SFG has going forward. This is a real win-win-win situation for all involved.”

Racers can join SFG and JEGS in their quest to provide great deals and great experiences at the following 2021 events:

April 12-18: JEGS-SFG 500 at South Georgia Motorsports Park

April 12-18: JEGS-SFG 500 at South Georgia Motorsports Park June 2-6: FTI Performance SFG 350 presented by JEGS at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

June 28-July 4: JEGS-SFG Million at US131 Motorsports Park

June 28-July 4: JEGS-SFG Million at US131 Motorsports Park Seppt. 12-19: JEGS-SFG SuperBowl of Bracket Racing at Darlington Raceway

Dec. 15-18: Hansen Global SFG Christmas Bracket Bash presented by JEGS at Bradenton Motorsports Park

