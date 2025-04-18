SEMA Unveils Evolved Mission Statement

SEMA has unveiled an evolved mission statement to set the association’s direction as it aims for a greater leadership position in the industry: SEMA’s mission is to foster the success of the automotive aftermarket.

The previous mission statement was adopted by the Board of Directors in 1992, and it’s served the association and the automotive aftermarket industry well for 33 years. But as an industry that’s built on innovation and change, the time had come to evolve this guiding principle to reflect the challenges and opportunities the aftermarket faces and how SEMA can help address them.

“The threats to our industry have never been greater, and our mission statement focuses all of our resources on those threats,” said SEMA Board Chairman Kyle Fickler.

The first thing that stands out about the revised statement is the reference to the industry. While the previous mission statement singled out SEMA members and businesses, the updated version calls on SEMA to foster success for the automotive aftermarket.

But that doesn’t mean the association is shifting focus from its members. The updated mission statement broadens the focus to supporting members by asserting itself as an industry leader. By unifying, growing and protecting the industry as a whole, SEMA’s members will prosper.

Expanding this industry leadership role allows SEMA to be a coalition builder, uniquely capable of uniting other associations and automotive interest groups while serving as the source of truth for everyone in the industry–a rising tide that lifts all ships.

“The new mission statement does a great job of summing up SEMA’s focus. Our goal is to foster the success of the aftermarket, and that encompasses a lot,” said SEMA Board Chair-Elect Melanie White. “This mission reflects our dedication to ensuring that our members have the confidence and tools they need to thrive in a dynamic market.”

Last December, after the conclusion of the SEMA and PRI Shows, Motor1 published an article with the headline, “SEMA is Becoming the Center of the Automotive Universe.” That’s a bold statement–and represents an exciting opportunity. It illustrates how the industry is starting to view SEMA and how we are perfectly positioned to take on a greater leadership position.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2025.