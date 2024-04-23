SEMA Show Reminds Attendees of Registration Open Date

Attendee registration for the 2024 SEMA Show November 5-8, Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, opens online next week on Monday, April 29. The future of automotive will come into focus during this year’s SEMA Show, which will once again offer an attendee experience like no other trade show on the planet. It’s the best place to see thousands of the newest automotive performance products from new and iconic exhibitors, discover the latest product and vehicle trends, and develop essential skills by attending education sessions–all of which are led by top industry professionals.

Organizers recommend attendees register and book their hotels as soon as possible to start planning the best SEMA Show experience for you and your business.

“SEMA Show organizers and exhibitors are already hard at work creating a valuable experience for attendees, buyers and automotive professionals alike,” said Andy Tompkins, SEMA trade show director. “We recommend attendees register for the Show as soon as it opens; we see the most success from those that secure their credentials early. In addition to saving money, Showgoers who register early benefit from learning about special events, opportunities and discounts.”

A SEMA Show badge comes with first-hand access to thousands of brands and industry professionals across the Las Vegas Convention Center, along with access to:

The SEMA Show’s No. 1 buyer destination–the New Products Showcase–which displays the latest, most innovative products across 18 industry categories.

Thousands of the latest vehicle builds of all types on display with the SEMA Feature Vehicle Displays.

Glimpses of our industry’s future with areas dedicated to new technology, such as the Collision Repair & Refinish Stage with hands-on welding demos and presentations; areas celebrating car culture; and much more.

Unique experiences and events, including the SEMA Show Kick-Off Breakfast, the SEMA Battle of the Builders, the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, SEMA council and network receptions, the SEMA Cruise and more automotive and motorsports activations.

Numerous networking opportunities with dedicated meetings and events.

Complimentary and paid education sessions across several unique tracks designed to boost businesses and careers.

A member lounge to connect and regroup across the SEMA Show campus. (Only open to active SEMA members).

The adjacent Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Show.

Much, much more!

SEMA is dedicated to making the Show as cost-effective as possible for all. By registering early, attendees can take advantage of the best rates and receive all the necessary information for planning their SEMA Show experience.

Register for only $40 from registration’s opening on April 29 through Friday, June 28. Pricing will increase to $60 after June 28 and to $120 after September 27. Early registrants will receive their badges before the event, ensuring no wait times at the event. International badges will be mailed to approved attendees who register by September 13, and domestic badges will be mailed to approved attendees who register by September 27.

SEMA Showgoers are also strongly encouraged to secure their housing online here through onPeak, SEMA’s only official hotel provider. Booking a 2024 SEMA Show hotel through onPeak allows attendees and exhibitors to claim hotel loyalty rewards points and book their entire group online with immediate confirmation–knowing they’ve secured the lowest rate without needing to browse the web for hours.

And SEMA Show management has announced exclusive airline discounts for those securing their travel plans to the SEMA Show. View Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines discounts exclusive to SEMA Showgoers here.

The 2024 SEMA Show floorplan will launch on Wednesday, May 15, and Showgoers can see the extensive exhibit space, applications and Show features for this year’s event. Keep an eye on SEMA News and semashow.com for the latest deadlines, updates and opportunities for the 2024 SEMA Show and SEMA Fest.

This story was originally published on April 23, 2024.

