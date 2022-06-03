SEMA Returns to Its Roots to Honor Industry Legends

Tickets to the 2022 SEMA Awards Gala, a prestigious celebration where industry leaders and SEMA Hall of Fame members are recognized, are now available at www.sema.org/gala.

Formerly known as the SEMA Installation Banquet & Gala, the annual SEMA Awards Gala is open to the industry and will take place July 29, 2022, at the brand-new Westin Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in what will be a sort of homecoming for the industry. Following the inaugural SEMA Show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1967, the trade show was held at the Anaheim Convention Center from 1968 to 1976 before moving to Las Vegas the next year.

“The SEMA Awards Gala is a great opportunity for the industry to come together at mid-year to connect in person and have meaningful conversations in an intimate setting,” said SEMA CEO Mike Spagnola. “Our roots extend to the city of Anaheim, so it will be exciting to return with friends and colleagues to honor industry leaders.”

Among those honored at this year’s Gala are incoming and outgoing board members and 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees Walker Evans, Jack Roush, and “Gene” Winfield.

The SEMA Cares Pinewood Drags, a cherished Gala tradition, will also return to offer industry participants the chance to sponsor a child-built pinewood racecar or challenge industry colleagues in head-to-head competition. The races, which are run throughout the Friday reception and into the evening, support SEMA Cares, a group that unites the automotive aftermarket’s fundraising efforts to raise money for various charities.

To secure one of the limited number of available seats and tables available for the 2022 SEMA Awards Gala, visit www.sema.org/gala. For more information about the SEMA Pinewood Drag Races or to sponsor a car, visit www.sema.org/pinewood.