News

SEMA Issues Open Call for 2024 Education Program Presenters

Published

SEMA has issued a call for speakers for its annual SEMA Show – taking place in Las Vegas in November 2024 – and its year-round virtual education program. Innovative thinkers and dynamic presenters who can share new skills and ideas targeted to the automotive aftermarket are invited to apply at sema.org/speakers.

Organizers are seeking experts who can facilitate new ideas, technologies and expertise at seminars that will help industry members take their businesses and careers to the next level. Educational seminars make up one of the key pillars of the SEMA Show, where thousands of industry professionals go to learn new business strategies. Likewise, SEMA’s year-round virtual program provides relevant, engaging and inspiring information on the industry’s complex issues and topics through online events and informational webinars.

Topics of focus for 2024 include:

  • Aftermarket updates and future trends
  • Legislative and regulatory
  • Sales and marketing
  • Small-business strategy
  • Vehicle technology and electric vehicles
  • Specific industry segments

Speaker proposals for the 2024 SEMA Show must be submitted by February 16. Virtual education proposals can be submitted at any time throughout the year. Submit proposals at sema.org/speakers. For more details, contact Gary Vigil, senior manager of professional development, at [email protected] or 909-978-6738.

