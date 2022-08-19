SEMA Garage Opens in Detroit

The SEMA Garage in Detroit, Mich., is now open for business. The new 45,000-square-foot facility represents a significant milestone for the automotive aftermarket industry and is the first-ever research facility dedicated to testing and understanding how the aftermarket is impacted and can successfully work with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Located in Plymouth, Mich. – just 30 miles from Detroit – the SEMA Garage Detroit features a large ADAS technology center, an installation center, and will expand to include a four-wheel chassis dyno lab, and another dyno lab capable of testing diesel and gasoline tailpipe emissions. Like the high-tech SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, Calif., the Detroit facility will give aftermarket parts manufacturers access to sophisticated resources that are typically accessible only to large-scale manufacturers.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit is a game changer in helping aftermarket manufacturers develop products for today’s sophisticated automobiles,” said Ben Kaminsky, SEMA Garage Detroit General Manager. “We will be collaborating with automakers, suppliers, and key players in the industry to conduct some groundbreaking research. We are really going to be able to take product development and testing capabilities to a whole new level.”

Similar to the facility in Diamond Bar, the SEMA Garage in Detroit will feature exclusive OEM measuring sessions, scanning services, advanced tools and equipment, a CARB-recognized emissions lab, and a modern training center for members to use. Since opening in 2014, the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar has helped manufacturers to secure more than 600 Executive Orders (EOs) from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) – more than any other testing facility.

The SEMA Garage in Detroit will offer all SEMA members complimentary access to automotive garage tools and equipment for aftermarket product development, R&D, prototyping, and measuring sessions. Additionally, the facility is available for trainings, how-to/installation videos, product reveals, and production video and photography.

Moreover, 5,000 of the 45,000-sq.-ft. building will be devoted exclusively to research on ADAS. The ADAS Center represents a new venture for SEMA, where manufacturers will be able to obtain static calibration of on-board vehicle ADAS systems (radars and cameras). With access to OEM-quality equipment and procedures, manufacturers will be able to easily troubleshoot software/hardware obstacles, as well as work on dynamic testing in conjunction with local facilities.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit facility opens up new doors and opportunities for our member companies and SEMA,” said Kaminsky. “We will be able to elevate our current offerings by making the services accessible to new members, incorporating new technology, and collaborating with key partners in the area.”

The Detroit facility is three times larger than the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar. SEMA Garage Detroit features new equipment, such as emissions and horsepower testing for all-wheel-drive and diesel vehicles, vehicle lifts, full sets of tools, fabrication equipment, an alignment rack, 3D scanning tools, and engineering software. The lab accommodates a 48-inch all-wheel-drive chassis dynamometer and includes a new emissions test bench. With equipment that meets CARB’s new 1066 testing requirement standards, SEMA Garage Detroit will be able to perform all required CARB and EPA test procedures.

“SEMA Garage provides manufacturers access to tools and equipment without the exorbitant individual costs,” said Kaminsky. “Manufacturers no longer need to rely on trial and error for their product development, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. SEMA Garage Detroit will enable more manufacturers access to our resources.”

Through the SEMA Garage’s resources, manufacturers are often able to develop fully functional prototypes in as little as two weeks and obtain CARB EOs in as little as 12 weeks. The SEMA Garage Detroit facility is now open for members. For more information, visit www.semagarage.com.