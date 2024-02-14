SEMA Garage Detroit Granted Carg Recognition as Independent Emissions Lab

SEMA Garage Detroit has received confirmation from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) that the new location is properly equipped for automotive exhaust emissions testing. CARB has issued a letter naming the SEMA Detroit Garage a Recognized Independent Emissions Lab, officially recognizing it as a qualified location for emissions compliance testing.

“We’re excited to receive this recognition from CARB,” said Mike Mohacsi, Vice President, SEMA Product Development and OEM Relations. “Now both of our Garages in Detroit and Diamond Bar are fully recognized by CARB, enabling us to serve more of our member companies throughout the country.”

The recognition from CARB will enable SEMA to better serve its membership by offering certification-level automotive exhaust emissions testing to help members develop products that can be sold in all 50 states. Testing plays a vital role in the CARB Executive Order (EO) process, particularly for products that may impact vehicle emissions. Understanding the regulatory process and keeping up to date on regulations such as the federal Clean Air Act and the California Vehicle Code, SEMA offers unrivaled knowledge to assist companies with compliance by offering crucial emissions testing services and aiding in navigating regulatory standards. This support enables manufacturers to efficiently test, develop, certify, and bring their products to market quickly.

As of February 2024, there are only 14 Independent Vehicle Emissions Testing Labs in the United States, including the two SEMA Garages, that are recognized by CARB to perform light-duty tailpipe emissions testing.

“The emissions testing labs at the SEMA Garage in Detroit and Diamond Bar focus on developing and certifying aftermarket components,” said Ben Kaminsky, General Manager, SEMA Garage Detroit. “We are two of the only recognized labs in the country with this specific focus.”

Opened in 2022, the SEMA Garage Detroit emissions lab offers comprehensive services, including access to a multi-million-dollar facility, cutting-edge emissions tools, competitive rates, assistance with vehicle procurement, and real-time observation of testing by manufacturers. Along with its emissions testing lab, the SEMA Garage Compliance Center can assist manufacturers throughout the entire CARB application process, further streamlining the path to regulatory approval. The facility also features an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Center and offers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) measuring sessions, scanning services, and advanced tools and equipment.

The SEMA emissions and compliance teams are dedicated full-time staff who guide members through the CARB EO application and testing requirements, offering support in communication with CARB every step of the way. The CARB recognition comes as the SEMA Garage program achieves a landmark. SEMA has secured more than 700 CARB EOs for its members, underscoring its pivotal role for members in facilitating emissions compliance and regulatory approval for aftermarket products. SEMA also offers its SEMA Certified-Emissions program that meets the requirements of the EPA’s Tampering policy, helping manufacturers sell confidently in 49 states.

Located in Plymouth, Mich., and Diamond Bar, Calif., SEMA Garage services are available to all SEMA members. For more information, visit www.semagarage.com.