SEMA Fest Returns to Las Vegas in 2025

Since 2011, SEMA has nurtured the relationship between the automotive industry and the enthusiast audience, evolving from the SEMA Show’s SEMA Cruise to SEMA Ignited in 2014 and, in 2021, offering a public-facing ticket to the final day of the SEMA Show.

Then, in 2023, SEMA introduced SEMA Fest, the one-of-a-kind festival that seamlessly blends motorsports, music and car culture.

SEMA is thrilled to announce that the third annual SEMA Fest will return on Friday, November 7, 2025. The event, held on the SEMA Show campus, will once again merge musical vibes with the automotive attractions of the SEMA Show, creating a truly unique and unforgettable experience for car and music lovers alike.

In addition, SEMA is happy to announce that the “SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public” ticket will return in 2025. This special pass allows enthusiasts to walk the SEMA Show floor, fueling their passion for car culture and gaining access to the industry’s newest accessories and innovations.

What to expect for the 2025 SEMA Fest and the SEMA Show Friday ticket:

SEMA Fest’s live music element returns to the SEMA Show campus in Las Vegas, further fusing the passion for car culture with the community’s love for music.

Enthusiasts can gain access to the SEMA Show exhibition halls and the opportunity to celebrate car culture with motorsports activations, thousands of show cars, and so much more with the SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public ticket on Friday, November 7, and then…

Rock out with top musical acts at the SEMA Fest Concert Stage after the SEMA Show ends!

2025 SEMA Fest tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 28, on semafest.com. Want SEMA Fest updates straight to your inbox? Sign up on semafest.com. Note, qualifying industry insiders can make their SEMA Fest General Admission and VIP concert ticket purchases when registering for their SEMA Show badge on semashow.com. The official concert lineup will be announced at a later date.

Questions? Contact [email protected]. Sponsorship and partnership questions? Contact [email protected].

This story was originally published on April 30, 2025.