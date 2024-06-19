SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Results

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the results of the 2024-2025 SEMA Board of Directors elections, with Bill Bader of Summit Motorsports Park, Doug Lane of Motor State Distributing, Kelle Oeste of V8TV Speed & Resto Shop, Kim Pendergast of Magnuson Superchargers, and Melissa Scoles of QA1 elected to serve on the Board. Pendergast is a current SEMA Board member who was re-elected to join the group.
SEMA Board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the Association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep, and services.
The SEMA Board of Directors for 2024-2025 will be as follows:
Board Officers
• Chairman – Kyle Fickler, Director of Business Development, ProCharger
• Chair-elect – Melanie White, President, Hellwig Products
• Immediate Past-Chair/Secretary – James Lawrence, CEO Power Automedia
• Treasurer – Tim McCarthy, Founder & CEO HushMat & ZyCoat
Board Members
• Bill Bader – President & Owner, Summit Motorsports Park
• Rich Butler – CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants
• Doug Lane – President & Owner, Motor State Distributing
• Norris Marshall – CEO, BluePrint Engines
• Kelle Oeste – CEO & Owner, V8TV Speed & Resto Shop
• Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Superchargers
• Kathryn Reinhardt – Senior Vice President of Marketing & Events, Hemmings
• Melissa Scoles – President & CEO, QA1
• Marcus Umlauff – General Manager-Truck, Toyota Motor North America
• Ted Wentz – CEO, Quadratec
Outgoing Board Members
• Lindsay Hubley – SVP Consumer Events, Emerald X/Overland Expo
• Larry Montante – VP Category Management, Keystone Automotive
• Brian Reese – President & CEO, T-Sportline
• Steve Whipple – President, PRW Industries
The entire 2024-2025 SEMA Board of Directors and outgoing Board members will be honored and recognized during the 2024 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Anaheim, Calif., on July 19. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at www.sema.org/gala.
This story was originally published on June 19, 2024.