SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Results

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the results of the 2024-2025 SEMA Board of Directors elections, with Bill Bader of Summit Motorsports Park, Doug Lane of Motor State Distributing, Kelle Oeste of V8TV Speed & Resto Shop, Kim Pendergast of Magnuson Superchargers, and Melissa Scoles of QA1 elected to serve on the Board. Pendergast is a current SEMA Board member who was re-elected to join the group.

SEMA Board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the Association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep, and services.

The SEMA Board of Directors for 2024-2025 will be as follows:

Board Officers

• Chairman – Kyle Fickler, Director of Business Development, ProCharger

• Chair-elect – Melanie White, President, Hellwig Products

• Immediate Past-Chair/Secretary – James Lawrence, CEO Power Automedia

• Treasurer – Tim McCarthy, Founder & CEO HushMat & ZyCoat

Board Members

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

• Bill Bader – President & Owner, Summit Motorsports Park

• Rich Butler – CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants

• Doug Lane – President & Owner, Motor State Distributing

• Norris Marshall – CEO, BluePrint Engines

• Kelle Oeste – CEO & Owner, V8TV Speed & Resto Shop

• Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Superchargers

• Kathryn Reinhardt – Senior Vice President of Marketing & Events, Hemmings

• Melissa Scoles – President & CEO, QA1

• Marcus Umlauff – General Manager-Truck, Toyota Motor North America

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

• Ted Wentz – CEO, Quadratec

Outgoing Board Members

• Lindsay Hubley – SVP Consumer Events, Emerald X/Overland Expo

• Larry Montante – VP Category Management, Keystone Automotive

• Brian Reese – President & CEO, T-Sportline

• Steve Whipple – President, PRW Industries

The entire 2024-2025 SEMA Board of Directors and outgoing Board members will be honored and recognized during the 2024 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Anaheim, Calif., on July 19. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at www.sema.org/gala.

SEMA members have elected (clockwise, from top left) Bill Bader, Doug Lane, Melissa Scoles, Kim Pendergast, and Kelle Oeste to the SEMA Board of Directors.

This story was originally published on June 19, 2024.