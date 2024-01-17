SEMA Accepting Nominations for 2024 Hall of Fame Class

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is accepting nominations for induction into the SEMA Hall of Fame, the highest honor given by the Association. The SEMA Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional individuals whose creativity, dignity, integrity, industriousness, and accomplishments have significantly enhanced the growth of the automotive specialty-equipment industry.

“The SEMA Hall of Fame is a testament to the people who have positively impacted the industry in extraordinary ways,” said SEMA Manager of Recognition Programs Chris Standifer. “By submitting a nomination, those in the industry can help celebrate and preserve the aftermarket’s history by acknowledging the contributions of those who have gone above and beyond.”

Nominee qualifications include:

The candidate must have made contributions that extended beyond the local level and reach throughout the national and/or international level.

The candidate is and/or has been involved in the automotive specialty industry and/or SEMA for a minimum of 10 years, although 15 years is preferred.

The candidate must have made outstanding contributions toward enhancing technology, professionalism, dignity, and/or general stature and growth of the automotive specialty-equipment industry.

The candidate must have conducted him/herself with a high degree of integrity both within and outside of the automotive specialty-equipment industry.

The candidate must be at least 50 years of age prior to the SEMA Show during the year of induction or they may be at any age if deceased as long as the nomination is presented at least one year posthumous.

SEMA is also accepting nominees that have been employed by the Association or have served as a contractor and/or vendor of SEMA. In addition to meeting the above qualifications, the nominee must have no less than one-year total separation from SEMA in any and all capacities, arrangements, or relationship.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May and honored during the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in July.

Nominations can be submitted until Friday, March 15 at 5 p.m. (PST) at www.sema.org/hof. Contact SEMA Manager of Recognition Programs, Chris Standifer, at [email protected] with any questions.